Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from data

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The dollar was nearly flat on
Wednesday in choppy trading, after backing off of an almost
five-month trough versus major peers, as traders waited for
employment data later in the week to paint a clearer picture of
the state of the U.S. economic recovery.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rival currencies, was up 0.001% at 89.907 at 2:34
p.m. ET, after trading in a range of 89.856 and 90.247.
"We're basically treading water, I think, until nonfarm
payrolls," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management referring to the jobs report for
May due on Friday.
The previous jobs report, for April, came in much weaker
than expected, sending the dollar sharply lower. Then earlier
this week, manufacturing data showed that while activity spiked
due to pent-up demand amid the reopening from COVID-19
shutdowns, labor shortages actually hampered the sector's growth
potential.
"It's basically showing that a huge amount of the recovery
trade is baked into the cake at this point and the whole
recovery curve may be a lot slower than people anticipate,"
Schlossberg said of the data.
Another weak nonfarm payroll report would put pressure on
Treasury yields, which in turn would weigh on the greenback, he
said.
The euro edged 0.01% lower against the dollar to
$1.2215 after pulling back from near a multimonth top overnight,
when it touched $1.22545.
Producer prices in the euro zone rose more than expected in
April, boosted by a surge in energy costs, data showed. But the
European Central Bank, which wants to keep consumer price growth
close to 2% over the medium term, said that while inflation may
temporarily rise above its target this year, anemic wage growth
will likely keep it in check for years to come.
Sterling rose 0.15% to $1.4167, after easing off a
three-year high of $1.4250 reached on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar fell 0.22% to
C$1.2065 per greenback after rallying to a fresh six-year peak
of C$1.2077 overnight as oil prices rose.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped 0.01% and
0.24% respectively against the greenback. The Aussie was last at
$0.77525, while the Kiwi was at $0.7234 against the U.S. dollar.
Investors were also eyeing the trajectory of China's
recently bullish yuan. It eased 0.07% to 6.38 per dollar in
offshore trading, after retreating from a three-year
high of 6.3526 on Monday as policymakers took steps to cool its
advance, including raising banks' FX reserve requirements.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 3.52%, at $37,983.25,
while ether was up 7.37% at $2767.65
The price of dogecoin surged 25.31% to 0.402919, according
to Coindesk, following cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s
announcement that it would allow trading of the meme-based
digital currency on its professional platform. Dogecoin topped
72 cents on May 7 ahead of an appearance by Elon Musk, chief
executive of Tesla and one of dogecoin's biggest boosters, on
the "Saturday Night Live" sketch comedy show.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by
Ritvik Carvalho in London; editing by David Holmes, Nick
Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)