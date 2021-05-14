Dollar lower after weak data, as inflation fears ease

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against
major currencies on Friday after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly
stalled in April and as concerns about prospects of accelerating
inflation receded.
The greenback was down half a percent against a
basket of currencies at 90.317, retracing most of the gains made
earlier this week after data showed a surprise surge in consumer
prices.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that retail sales
were unchanged in April after a 10.7% surge in March, boosted by
stimulus checks. But another acceleration in retail sales
appears likely in the coming months as the U.S. economy reopens
and Americans spend the savings they have been amassing.
Friday's drop erased some of a two-day rally in the dollar
after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased by
the most in nearly 12 years. While the Fed has pledged to keep
interest rates low even as inflation rises, some in the market
have bet that the Fed will be forced to act sooner than
expected, making the dollar more attractive.
The combination of weak economic data - last week's non-farm
payrolls report and retail sales on Friday - and evidence of
stronger inflation has meant that the dollar has struggled to
make much headway, wrote Jonas Goltermann, senior economist at
Capital Economics.
"The prospects for monetary policy normalisation remain key.
Minutes from the April FOMC meeting, released on Wednesday, may
provide some further clues as to policymakers’ intentions in
that regard."
The euro was among the gainers against the dollar
on the day, up 0.53% at $1.214. Wall Street also bounced back on
Thursday and Friday after falling earlier in the week. The
return of risk appetite that bolstered U.S. stocks also helped
to support the euro.
The pound gained roughly 0.80% this week on bets of
a strong economic recovery in Britain and expectations that any
Scottish independence referendum could be a ways off.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has dropped more
than 13% this week after Tesla boss Elon Musk said he would stop
accepting the token as payment over environmental concerns. It
was moderately stronger on Friday, up 1.70% at $50,517.66.
(Reporting by Kate Duguid; additional reporting by Iain Withers
in London; Editing by Jane Merriman and John Stonestreet)