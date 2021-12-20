Dollar lower as Treasury yields slip; Omicron worries linger

* Dollar index down 0.2%
NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The dollar came under pressure
on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped following a blow to
Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about
the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was 0.2% lower at
96.388. The index, up about 7% for the year, has rallied in
recent weeks.
"I think it is a lot of year-end flows right now," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management. "With the
Omicron scare, with stocks falling quite a bit, people are just
liquidating and squaring off for the year."
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to
President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic
investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the
package, drawing a sharp rebuke from the White House.
Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to Biden's signature
domestic policy bill, known as Build Back Better (BBB), which
aims to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.
Goldman Sachs trimmed its quarterly GDP forecasts for 2022,
lowering U.S. GDP forecast for Q1 2022 to 2% from 3%, not
factoring in that BBB would become a law, and cut Q2 outlook to
3% from 3.5%, and Q3 forecast to 2.75% from 3%.
With last week's slew of major central bank meetings out of
the way, investors turned their focus to the rapid spread of the
Omicron strain.
The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and local
newspapers in Italy reported that new restrictions were being
considered there too.
"Investor risk sentiment has been undermined by further
evidence over the weekend of the disruptive impact of the new
Omicron COVID variant," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman wrote
in a note to clients.
Concerns that further curbs could be imposed in Europe to
contain Omicron also weighed on investors' appetite for riskier
currencies.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.1%.
The British pound fell to a three-day low on Monday,
struggling to hold above $1.32 against the dollar as a risk-off
mood swept through financial markets and as pressure grew on
policymakers to slow the spread of Omicron.
Turkey's lira sputtered to another record low on
Monday despite $6 billion in central bank interventions this
month, after President Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his
unorthodox low-rates policy by referring to Islamic usury
doctrine.
Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether edged lower,
with bitcoin down 1.5% at $46,147.78 and ether down 2.2% at
$3,819.51.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa, Jason Neely and Mark Heinrich)