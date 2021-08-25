Log in
Dollar near one-week low as Delta fears ease before Jackson Hole

08/25/2021 | 02:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar traded close to a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday amid easing concerns that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could derail a global economic recovery.

Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six rivals, edged up 0.07% to 92.981, after dipping to 92.804 the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.

The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with the dollar index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, not just on fear about Delta's economic impact, but also as the Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of stimulus was likely this year.

However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations have diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline when he speaks at the Fed's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

"The tide of optimism seems to have set in," depressing the dollar, Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank wrote in a client note.

Jackson Hole "looms as the next key test," but "given the uncertainty it is likely the Fed needs to see another one or two stellar payroll prints, though a taper announcement in 2021 is still likely," he said.

The dollar was little changed at 109.695 yen, another safe-haven currency, near the middle of the trading range since early July.

Against the euro, the dollar added about 0.1% to $1.17425, but remained close to the one-week low of $1.17655 touched overnight.

Sterling inched 0.05% lower, after rising as high as $1.37475 on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 19.

Australia's dollar dropped 0.24% to $0.72405, after touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session.

"Global growth concerns, or lack-thereof, will likely remain the major driver of the USD until Friday," Kim Mundy, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a report.

"The risk is skewed to a move higher on Friday if Chair Powell reinforces that economic data are consistent with a near-term tapering," she said, adding that CBA expects the Fed to announce its intent to taper in September, actually begin tapering in October, and finish by September 2022.

"We believe the USD uptrend has further to run."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Kevin Buckland


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.02% 0.61658 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.09% 79.454 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.07% 0.72416 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
BIONTECH SE -3.64% 368.2 Delayed Quote.351.67%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.16835 Delayed Quote.4.43%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.04% 150.522 Delayed Quote.6.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.37188 Delayed Quote.0.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.08% 0.674891 Delayed Quote.4.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.15% 86.966 Delayed Quote.6.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.7922 Delayed Quote.0.60%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.26% 99.91 End-of-day quote.21.68%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 11982.64 Delayed Quote.2.70%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.09% 128.83 Delayed Quote.2.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.01147 Delayed Quote.2.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.12% 1.477847 Delayed Quote.4.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013467 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.06% 76.164 Delayed Quote.2.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.69411 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.01% 109.716 Delayed Quote.6.28%
