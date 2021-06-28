Dollar off to firm start as focus shifts to jobs data

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Monday as
investor focus shifted to the U.S. labour market, following
softer-than-expected inflation data last week that has done
little to soothe concerns about the Federal Reserve dialling
down its monetary stimulus.
The dollar's index against six other major currencies rose
0.1% to 91.870, having recovered from Friday's low of
91.524 hit in the wake of the inflation readings.
The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1923, as it struggled to
recover the $1.20 level, while the dollar hovered at 110.67 yen
, not far from Wednesday's 15-month high of 110.105.
The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price
index, excluding the volatile food and energy components,
increased 0.5%, short of expectations for a 0.6% rise.
"Nonetheless the rise in core PCE to 3.4% year-on-year in
May was the biggest jump since 1992 and markets remain cautious
if the Fed will normalise (policy) earlier," analysts at Maybank
in Singapore said in a note on Monday.
Signs of a tight labour market have also kept many investors
fretting over wage-driven price pressures. Among a raft of
economic indicators this week, Friday's payroll data is a key
focus - with economists expecting an increase of 675,000 jobs.
"Depending on the outcome of the payroll's data, the market
could start pricing in more chances of a rate hike next year,"
said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
December 2022 Fed funds rates futures are almost
fully pricing in a 0.25 percentage point rate hike by the end of
next year and speculators had cut the value of bets against the
dollar, or short bets, by the most in six months last week.
The general mood around an ongoing economic recovery is also
solid, as Republican Senate negotiators on an infrastructure
deal were optimistic about a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill after
President Joe Biden withdrew his threat to veto the measure
unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress.
That has some reckoning on the dollar falling back into a
downtrend if the jobs data passes without surprise.
"Now that the dust has settled, the reality is that U.S.
rate hikes are still not close enough to trigger a sustained
reversal of reflation trades and (a) stronger dollar," MUFG
analysts Derek Halpenny and Lee Hardman said in a note.
"The latest non-farm payrolls report will provide insight
into how long it will take for the labour market to fully
recover," they said. "Absent a significant upside surprise,
recent dollar gains should reverse further."
Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies hung on to a bounce from weekend
lows, but were tracking towards a second consecutive monthly
loss. Bitcoin last traded at $34,281, while ether
fetched $1,973, not far from Tuesday's three-month
low of $1,700.
Britain's financial regulator said last week that Binance,
one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot
conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers
about the platform.
