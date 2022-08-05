Dollar on backfoot ahead of key U.S. jobs data

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher on
Friday but struggled to recoup its losses after falling by its
sharpest pace in two weeks, as investors remained on tenterhooks
ahead of U.S. jobs data and amid growing worries about a
recession.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.15% to 105.86, after
sliding 0.68% overnight, the largest fall since July 19.
Investors await the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due at
1230 GMT, which will provide hints of how the U.S. economy is
faring. Economists expect an increase of 250,000 jobs for the
month of July, after 372,000 were added in June.
"Payrolls just clearly seems to be on everyone's mind for
tonight, so I think that's keeping things relatively subdued,"
said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia
Bank.
However, signs of softening in the labour market could
already be underway, as overnight data showed that the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased
last week.
Against the weaker greenback, the euro held steady
at around $1.0237, after surging 0.8% overnight. But the euro's
reprieve from recent losses is likely short-lived as concerns
about an energy crisis remain.
A stand-off over the return of a turbine that Russia says is
holding back gas supplies to Europe showed no sign of being
resolved on Thursday, as Moscow said it needed documentation to
confirm the equipment was not subject to sanctions.
"We still expect EUR/USD to trade below parity, more than
just briefly, over the next few weeks," said Joseph Capurso,
head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
Meanwhile, sterling dipped 0.14% to $1.21405 and is
down about 0.35% for the week, reversing gains made the previous
two weeks.
On Thursday, the BoE raised its benchmark rate by half a
percentage-point to 1.75%, the highest since late 2008, but
warned about a long recession ahead in Britain.
"The BoE's hike is not unexpected. Nevertheless, given its
warning of persistently elevated inflation, this is a sobering
reminder that central banks will continue to assault inflation
despite downturn risks, inadvertently accentuating the threat of
a hard landing," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and
strategy at Mizuho Bank.
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar rose 0.21% against the Japanese
yen to 133.215 per dollar, after tumbling 0.69%
overnight.
The risk-sensitive Aussie and kiwi
remained little changed at $0.69645 and $0.6290, respectively.
