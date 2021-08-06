Dollar on front foot as jobs test looms

* Dollar hits week-high on euro and yen ahead of payrolls
* Data due 1230 GMT, consensus for +870k jobs
* Kiwi heads for weekly jump as rate hikes draw near
SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher on
Friday in the lead up to the release of U.S. employment data, as
traders expect strong numbers that could make the case for
faster U.S. policy tightening at a time when action in Europe or
Japan seems long distant.
The euro, which has failed in recent attempts to
breach resistance around $1.1910, drifted down to a one-week low
of $1.1818 in Asia, just below its 20-day moving average.
The dollar also touched a one-week high of 109.88 Japanese
yen, adding to a solid bounce from a low of 108.72
that it hit on Wednesday.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida laid the
groundwork for dollar gains by suggesting this week conditions
for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022.
Employment is the area of particular focus because it has
remained patchy while other indicators have recovered, something
that a few months of sustained hiring could quickly change.
U.S non-farm payrolls data is due at 1230 GMT.
"This (jobs) number and the next one are going to be quite
key to the Fed's decision," said Shafali Sachdev, head of
foreign exchange in Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
"While the risks are on the upside I would say that the
market is positioned for a good number, and so if it doesn't pan
through we could see it expressed in some disappointment and
some dollar selling," she said.
Forecasts for jobs created last month vary widely, from
about 350,000 to 1.6 million, but the consensus figure is
870,000 and traders think a number that size or larger would
lift the dollar while something below 650,000 might hurt it.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped marginally in
the Asia session, but the kiwi is on course for its best week
since late June following a sharp drop in unemployment that has
investors all but sure interest rates will rise this month.
The New Zealand dollar last bought $0.7048 and the
Australian dollar bought $0.7387.
DOLLAR ADRIFT
Traders are placing so much store in the looming jobs figure
because factors driving currencies are in flux, and the concerns
about inflation and negative real yields that had weighed on the
U.S. dollar are giving way to a focus on the rates outlook.
A Reuters poll of strategists found most think the dollar
will fall over the next year, but more than 60% of respondents
also said they weren't particularly sure about it.
"We make the case that headline non-farm payroll gains close
to the current consensus could provoke a market reaction despite
the lack of surprise," said Steve Englander, global head of FX
research at Standard Chartered.
"A major piece of data that can be read as an optimistic
signal could firm up rate expectations," he said, particularly
as markets have recently backed away from pricing hikes.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies rose 0.1% in Friday's Asia session
to 92.374 and is 0.3% higher for the week so far.
Elsewhere a path to rate hikes in coming years that was
mapped out by the Bank of England on Thursday has supported
sterling, which last bought $1.3920, while in emerging
markets, the Thai baht was in capitulation mode.
The baht hit a three-year low and has lost more
than 7% in seven weeks.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)