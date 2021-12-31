Dollar on track for best year since 2015

* USD dips in final day of 2021, but set for nearly 7%
yearly gain
* C$ ends year flat, making it top major performer against
USD
* Turkish lira was hammered in 2021, down by around 44%
NEW YORK, Dec 31 - The dollar index dipped on Friday in
quiet holiday trading, but was set to end 2021 with a gain of
nearly 7% as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
rates earlier than most other major economies amid surging
inflation driven by COVID-19 stimulus initiatives.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, was down 0.289% at 95.729.
Set for its best year since 2015, the dollar has been
supported by an improving U.S. economy and persistent inflation
that led to a hawkish turn by the Fed, which is now expected to
begin raising interest rates as early as March.
The best performer of the major currencies against the
dollar in 2021 was the Canadian dollar, which was around flat
for the year, helped by expectations the Bank of Canada will
begin tightening its monetary policy as soon as January.
The worst performer versus the greenback among the majors
was the Japanese yen, which is down around 10% this year.
The euro, which makes up the biggest weighting in the dollar
index, was down a little more than 7% in 2021, with the European
Central Bank (ECB) "sticking to ultra-dovish monetary policy
settings while the Fed accelerates its taper and looks to
hiking," analysts at Scotiabank said in a note to clients.
"We see continued weakening in the shared currency next year
to the 1.10 mark and likely beyond as headwinds remain firmly
in place, where only the (highly unlikely) chance that the ECB
hikes in late-2022/early-2023 possibly providing some support,"
they said.
The euro was down around 6% on the year versus sterling, as
easing concerns in Britain about the economic impact of the
pandemic boosted the British currency, with analysts expecting
more rate rises from the Bank of England in 2022.
While sterling was at its highest level against the euro
since February 2020, it was down a little over 1% against the
dollar for the year.
The biggest laggard of the year by far, while not considered
a major currency, was the Turkish lira, which was down around
44% against the dollar in its worst year in two decades,
battered by soaring inflation and the Turkish government's
unorthodox monetary policy.
On Friday, the euro was up 0.33% at $1.1362.
Sterling was up 0.21% at $1.3527.
The yen was down 0.03% at 115.075 per dollar.
The Turkish lira was up 0.98% at 13.1835 per
dollar.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 1.66% at
$47,931.97, and was set to end the year with a gain of around
65%, but well off its November peak of $69,000.
