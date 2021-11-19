Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar on track for fourth straight weekly gain as euro flags

11/19/2021 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: George Washington is seen with printed medical masks on the one Dollar near Euro banknotes in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for a fourth straight week of gains against major rival currencies on Friday, as traders wager on interest rates rising faster in the United States amid surging inflation around the world.

The euro has been one of the biggest losers versus the greenback, set to fall around 1% this week, as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has pushed back against expectations of policy tightening in the eurozone.

Lagarde doubled down on her position on Friday, saying the ECB should not tighten policy as it could choke off recovery. The euro was last down 0.5% on the day at $1.13195.

The overall dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, is on course for around a 0.9% weekly gain.

The dollar was up 0.4% on the day at 95.899, close to the 16-month high of 96.266 hit on Wednesday.

Expectations are growing that the dollar can strengthen further into next year.

"We think a combination of Fed tapering and slowing global growth should favour the U.S. dollar in 2022," analysts at UBS said in an outlook report.

This week, U.S. retail sales beat expectations after last week's inflation surprise. In Europe, meanwhile, governments are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases and economic data has been mixed.

"Previous post-GFC occasions when the euro traded below $1.10 were accompanied by a big euro short position," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

"If the question is 'will the market now get very short euros' then I think the answer is that it will unless data improve dramatically."

The Japanese yen weakened slightly against the dollar after a fresh 55.7 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus package was unveiled by Japan's government. The dollar was last up 0.2% against the yen, at 114.490 yen.

Sterling shed some of its recent gains, last down 0.4% at $1.34440.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is below $60,000 and set for its worst week in six months - last trading around $57,500.

($1 = 114.4500 yen)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Peter Graff)

By Iain Withers


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44aOPEC+ oil output below target again in Oct as members cut more than agreed - sources
RE
04:43aBrent crude oil drops by $1 to $80.24 a barrel
RE
04:35aNew Zealand c.bank on a hiking spree as economic climate gets hotter
RE
04:35aDollar on track for fourth straight weekly gain as euro flags
RE
04:34aOil steadies as investors weigh strategic reserve releases
RE
04:31aDollar on track for fourth straight weekly gain as euro flags
RE
04:23aRussian Online Retailer Wildberries To Open New Distribution Centre In Nevinnomyssk
RE
04:22aEuro zone current account surplus widens in Sept
RE
04:21aDeutsche Bank and Commerzbank warn on inflation; BNP wants growth
RE
04:20aAlibaba weighs on EM shares; Turkish lira firms after rout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Asia sits out equities rally as Alibaba slides
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4Ethiopia's economy hit as major clothing maker closes shop
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS