Dollar on track for fourth straight weekly gain as euro flags

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for a
fourth straight week of gains against major rival currencies on
Friday, as traders wager on interest rates rising faster in the
United States amid surging inflation around the world.
The euro has been one of the biggest losers versus the
greenback, set to fall around 1% this week, as European Central
Bank President Christine Lagarde has pushed back against
expectations of policy tightening in the eurozone.
Lagarde doubled down on her position on Friday, saying the
ECB should not tighten policy as it could choke off recovery.
The euro was last down 0.5% on the day at
$1.13195.
The overall dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a
basket of six major currencies, is on course for around a 0.9%
weekly gain.
The dollar was up 0.4% on the day at 95.899, close to the
16-month high of 96.266 hit on Wednesday.
Expectations are growing that the dollar can strengthen
further into next year.
"We think a combination of Fed tapering and slowing global
growth should favour the U.S. dollar in 2022," analysts at UBS
said in an outlook report.
This week, U.S. retail sales beat expectations after last
week's inflation surprise. In Europe, meanwhile, governments are
battling a surge in COVID-19 cases and economic data has been
mixed.
"Previous post-GFC occasions when the euro traded below
$1.10 were accompanied by a big euro short position," said
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
"If the question is 'will the market now get very short
euros' then I think the answer is that it will unless data
improve dramatically."
The Japanese yen weakened slightly against the dollar after
a fresh 55.7 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus package was
unveiled by Japan's government. The dollar was last
up 0.2% against the yen, at 114.490 yen.
Sterling shed some of its recent gains, last down 0.4% at
$1.34440.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is below $60,000 and
set for its worst week in six months - last trading around
$57,500.
