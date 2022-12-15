Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar pares safe-haven gains on road to weekly loss

12/15/2022 | 11:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar slipped on Friday, giving back some of the previous session's strong gains, as traders continued to digest the implications of continued monetary tightening at the world's biggest central banks.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, edged 0.12% lower to 104.38 in Asia.

That followed a 0.85% surge overnight, its biggest since late September, after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said there was more to do in the battle against inflation, stoking worries that tighter policy will trigger a recession.

A day earlier, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers expected U.S. rates to rise higher and stay elevated for longer.

"It has been a big night in markets, with the modestly 'risk-off' reaction to the Fed on Wednesday from what was seen as a slightly more hawkish than expected set of outcomes greatly exacerbated by the messaging out of the ECB's meeting," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

The dollar-yen cross was among the most volatile on Friday, last down 0.33% at 137.30 but at one point dipping as much as 0.58%, following a 1.68% rally on Thursday, which saw it touch the highest level this month at 138.18 yen.

The Bank of Japan decides policy on Tuesday, and while no change is expected at that meeting, some market participants have begun betting on some tweaks to stimulus as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda prepares to depart in April.

"I am with the market consensus and don't expect any policy change at the BOJ's December meeting, but I want to carefully watch for any comments from Governor Kuroda about the next leadership," said Takahiro Sekido, chief Japan strategist at MUFG.

"Market participants may take that as a signal for policy normalisation, and that may support a strong yen," added Sekido, who says the dollar may weaken to 125 yen over 2023.

The euro added 0.14% to $1.06455, rebounding slightly from Thursday's 0.49% retreat.

Sterling gained 0.3% to $1.22175, following a 1.99% tumble the previous day, its biggest since Nov. 3.

The Bank of England also indicated on Thursday that more rate hikes are likely, though investors were less convinced, betting that the central bank might be getting close to the end of its tightening cycle.

For the week, the dollar index was on course for a 0.55% decline, keeping the broad downtrend in place since a peak in early October.

The risk-sensitive antipodean currencies bounced on Friday following big drops the previous day.

The Australian dollar was 0.24% higher at $0.6716, recovering after a 2.38% slide overnight - its biggest since March 2020 - that saw it touch $0.6677 for the first time since Dec. 7.

The New Zealand dollar rebounded 0.38% to $0.6365 following a 1.84% tumble on Thursday, when it dipped to $0.6321, also a first since Dec. 7.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.11% 0.91428 Delayed Quote.1.37%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.01% 0.62973 Delayed Quote.0.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.32% 92.076 Delayed Quote.11.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.28% 1.05417 Delayed Quote.0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.05% 0.62146 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.67052 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.14% 1.82088 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.14689 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.19% 167.664 Delayed Quote.7.94%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.12% 1.91958 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.22099 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.12% 1.093697 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.08% 0.688857 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.18% 100.689 Delayed Quote.9.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.73314 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 12930.78 Real-time Quote.5.51%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.04% 1.58744 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.29% 146.174 Delayed Quote.10.44%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.24% 1.67345 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.06446 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.16% 0.017983 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.16% 0.01134 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.33% 1.658347 Delayed Quote.6.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.10% 30.43 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.15% 0.86732 Delayed Quote.1.18%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.03% 87.336 Delayed Quote.10.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.21% 0.5895 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.63599 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
SEKIDO CO., LTD. -1.14% 780 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.06% 1.492315 Delayed Quote.5.84%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.08% 0.939452 Delayed Quote.6.51%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.35% 137.321 Delayed Quote.17.64%
Latest news "Economy"
12:04aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee marginally lower, PSU banks help limit losses - traders
RE
12:01aCar bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers - security sources
RE
12/16China's economy picking up but "arduous efforts" needed to sustain momentum - state planner
RE
12/16Colombia's central bank expected to hike rates in year's final meeting
RE
12/15Prayers in Thailand for king's hospitalised daughter
RE
12/15India's GMM Pfaudler falls over 18% on report promoter selling majority stake
RE
12/15Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
RE
12/15Japan Nov consumer inflation likely to hit fresh four-decade high - Reuters poll
RE
12/15Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court rules
RE
12/15Elon Musk Says Will Redo Poll On Unsuspending Accounts That "Doxxed" His Exact Location In Real-Time
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns
2KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on The Stock Ex..
3BOJ governor contender Nakaso has playbook for ending ultra-easy policy
4Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court ru..
5As China seeks to live with the virus, COVID-control industries face de..

HOT NEWS