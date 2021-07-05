Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

* Headline U.S. jobs beat f'cast but details
softer-than-expected
* Dollar pulls back in response to easing rate hike fears
* Fed minutes; RBA on the horizon this week
SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in
neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's
mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a
hastening end to monetary stimulus.
While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts,
unemployment ticked higher and workforce participation didn't
budge - suggesting positive progress, but space for the Federal
Reserve to wait before tapering asset buying or hiking rates.
Bonds rallied, stocks rose and the dollar slipped in the
wake of the data - dropping most against the risk-sensitive
Australian and New Zealand dollars and the rates-sensitive yen.
It steadied with slight but broad gains in the Asia
session--rising about 0.2% against the kiwi, which sat
at $0.7017, gaining about 0.1% to 111.13 yen and climbing
by about the same margin to $1.1853 per euro.
"The report was mixed enough to probably keep the Fed from
announcing tapering soon," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer on
the phone from Christchurch.
"I think the market was thinking you'd get a signal at
(the)Jackson Hole (meeting) in August. This report says that
that just might be a bit early," he said.
The dollar index was flat at 92.334, having dropped
to that level on Friday. But with a 2% rise in the three weeks
since the Fed surprised investors with projected hikes in 2023,
analysts think the dollar has room to rise a bit further.
"Since the hawkish tilt of the Fed in June, the dollar has
been increasingly sensitive to the strength of the domestic data
whilst some DM and EM peers still battle COVID outbreaks,"
analysts at Maybank in Singapore said in a research note.
"As such, this dollar strength can linger a while longer and
a sanguine risk climate may not be entirely detrimental for the
greenback at this time."
Elsewhere, sterling was 0.1% softer at $1.3818 and
emerging market currencies in Asia made small gains to catch up
with the dollar's Friday drop.
MINUTES
Traders focus this week is on minutes from the Fed's June
meeting--due Wednesday--and on meeting of Australia's central
bank, with both having the potential to rouse currencies from
months of range trading amid uncertainty around policy outlook.
"More information on when the FOMC could taper its asset
purchases can boost U.S. interest rates and the dollar," said
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Joe Capurso, referring to
the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
"So can further evidence that the FOMC's outlook for
inflation is shifting. In particular, analysts will look for
signs that the FOMC is less confident the spike in inflation
will be transitory," he said. "Or that the FOMC's tolerance for
an inflation overshoot is waning."
Also on the horizon this week is a Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) meeting on Tuesday, which has markets on tenterhooks
because the central bank has flagged a decision on the fate of
its bond purchase programme and yield target.
Analysts said that anything that looks like tapering from
the hitherto dovish RBA, and the Australian dollar may rise -
while the Aussie could slip if the cautious tone stays.
No change to the cash rate is likely, but economists expect
the three-year yield target to stay on April 2024 bond - without
being extended to the November 2024 bond line, and for the RBA
to adopt a flexible approach to bond purchases.
Cryptocurrencies were offered on Monday, with bitcoin
below its 20-day moving average at $34,119 and ether
down 3% at $2,252.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Independence Day
holiday.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam
Holmes)