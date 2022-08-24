Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied just
below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear
from the Federal Reserve and pondered whether weak U.S. data may
slow the pace of rate hikes.
Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys
released overnight and a plunge in new home sales last month
knocked the greenback from a 20-year high on the euro, though
not particularly hard as growth concerns are deeper in Europe.
The euro briefly bought $1 in New York trade, but
was back under pressure at $0.99485 in the Asia trade - barely
above Tuesday's low of $0.99005. The yen steadied at
around 136.73 per dollar.
The U.S. S&P Global flash composite PMI for August dropped
to 45 - the lowest since May 2020 and in contractionary
territory for a second straight month, while new home sales hit
a 6-1/2 year low.
Sterling found some support overnight after Britain's
composite Purchasing Managers Index number managed to stay in
growth territory, though it hasn't really pierced investors'
gloom over British or Europe's outlook.
The pound stood at $1.1810, after hitting a 2-1/2
year low of $1.1718 on Tuesday.
"It really is just a matter of time before the hard data
reflects the reality of the brutal energy price rises
confronting U.K. households," said Ray Attrill, head of FX
strategy at National Australia Bank.
Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars remained
at the mercy of global recession fears.
The Aussie fell 0.38% to $0.6903, while the kiwi
slumped 0.42% to $0.6187.
All eyes now turn to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the
Federal Reserve holds its annual symposium and Fed Chair Jerome
Powell is due to speak on Friday.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of currencies, rose 0.12% to 108.68 on
Wednesday, and July's two-decade high of 109.29 beckons.
"The Jackson Hole symposium is not really going to give us a
huge amount of reasons to want to sell dollars," said Chris
Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Melbourne.
"I think Powell might keep his foot down, and that continues
to make us want to buy dollars. Any kind of pullback in the
dollar remains a buying opportunity."
Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari repeated the
need for more aggressive rate hikes to control inflation in a
speech on Tuesday.
