Dollar perched at 2-decade high on weak China data

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated
gains near a two-decade peak on Monday as poor Chinese economic
data hurt cyclical currencies including the British pound and
the Australian dollar lower.
While expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve have been
instrumental in fuelling a dollar rally that has seen a broad
index gain nearly 10% so far this year, the latest episode of
dollar gains has been driven by extended lockdowns in China.
China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as
wide COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their
homes.. The offshore Chinese yuan held
near a September 2020 low of 6.8380 yuan hit last week.
"Increasingly, the risk is that zero-COVID (policy in China)
may stay in place even past the party conference in the third
quarter and into the winter season," Barclays strategists said
in a note downgrading its forecasts for the euro and the yuan
for the rest of 2022.
"As such, it may lead to persistent mobility restrictions,
as Omicron is notoriously difficult to contain."
The dollar index was at 104.57, having briefly
crossed the 105 level on Friday, its highest since December
2002, after six successive weeks of gains.
The euro was at $1.0395 on Monday morning,
slightly lower, and only just above the $1.0354 level it hit on
Thursday, its lowest since early 2017. Analysts expect the
$1.0340 level as a crucial level of support for the euro.
HSBC strategists expect the euro to fall to parity against
the dollar in the coming year. "Much weaker growth and much
higher inflation leave the ECB facing one of the toughest policy
challenges in G10 (central banks)," they said.
Moves were sharper in the Australian dollar, which
fell 0.68%, which is most exposed to the Chinese economy.
Crypto markets, which trade around the clock, had a quiet
weekend after turmoil last week driven by TerraUSD, a so-called
stablecoin, broke its dollar peg though it retraced its gains in
early trading on Monday
Bitcoin was trading at around $29,500, down more
than 5%, having dropped to $25,400 on Thursday, its lowest since
December 2020.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Alun
John in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton)