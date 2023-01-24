Dollar pinned near nine-month low vs euro, yen bounces

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near
nine-month lows against the euro and surrendered recent gains
against the yen on Tuesday, as traders weighed up the diverging
economic outlooks for the United States and Europe.
Euro zone data on Tuesday reinforced the view that the
economy is surviving a winter of intense price pressures
reasonably well, analysts said.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's
performance against a basket of six major currencies, edged up
0.1% to 102.07, narrowly avoiding last week's 7-1/2-month lows.
"The U.S. is no longer the cleanest shirt in the global
economic laundry," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange
strategy at National Australia Bank, who expects the dollar
index to fall to 100 by end-March and the euro to rise to $1.10.
"That's integral to our bearish U.S. dollar view, that the
U.S. is not going to be the global growth leader."
Money market traders see only two more quarter-point rate
hikes by the Fed to a peak of around 5% by June, before it
starts cutting rates later in the year. The Fed itself has
insisted it still has 75 bps of increases in the pipeline.
By contrast, the euro has gained nearly 0.8% in the last
week, lifted by a barrage of European Central Bank officials
signalling that tackling inflation is going to require more rate
rises than markets currently anticipate.
Surveys on Tuesday showed euro zone business activity made a
surprise return to modest growth in January, and service-sector
activity in Germany expanded for the first time since June,
although price pressures remained sticky.
"There is probably enough in there to cement another 50
basis points in increases from the ECB," TraderX market
strategist Michael Brown said.
The euro, which traded around its highest since
last April on Monday, was flat against the dollar at $1.0868,
down from a session high of $1.0898.
Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday
reiterated that the central bank will keep raising interest
rates quickly to tame inflation, which is still more than 5
times its target rate of 2%.
Elsewhere, the dollar fell 0.4% to 130.19 yen,
breaking a two-day rally.
Last week, the dollar fell to as little as 127.215 yen, its
weakest since May, ahead of a Bank of Japan policy review at
which investors bet the central bank might signal the end of its
its stimulus programme. The BOJ, however, left policy unchanged,
giving the dollar some respite.
But analysts believe a shift by the BOJ will happen sooner,
rather than later, as policymakers make tweaks to their yield
curve control (YCC) mechanism, which pins short-term rates at
-0.1% and keeps 10-year yields in a band around zero.
"Clearly, the market regards the YCC policy as well past its
use-by date, and it's only a matter of time - and probably
months rather than quarters - until the BOJ sounds the death
knell on it," said NAB's Attrill, who predicts dollar-yen will
decline to 125 by end-March.
"The era of yen weakness is rapidly falling behind us."
Sterling was the worst-performing major currency
against the dollar, falling 0.52% on the day to $1.2312, after a
survey showed British private-sector economic activity fell at
its fastest rate in two years in January.
"Looking forward, we expect sterling to start
underperforming neighbouring European currencies as economic
data highlights widening growth differentials," Simon Harvey,
who is head of FX Analysis at Monex Europe, said.
