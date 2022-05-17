Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar rally stalls as risk appetite returns

05/17/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased for a third straight day on Tuesday, pulling back from a two-decade high against a basket of major peers, as an uptick in investors' appetite for riskier bets diminished the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal.

Upbeat earnings views from Home Depot and United Airlines along with optimism around the easing of China's crackdown on tech and COVID-19, helped to lift risk sentiment.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.7% at 103.39, its lowest since May 6. The index hit a two-decade high last week supported by a hawkish Federal Reserve and worries over the global economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The mood in markets has improved dramatically relative to last week with most asset classes bouncing and retracing the moves seen last week," Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, said in a note to clients.

"The result is a rally in equities and sell-off in fixed income with nearly every currency in the world rallying against the USD," Bechtel said.

The dollar remained subdued after data showed U.S. retail sales increased solidly in April as consumers bought motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and frequented restaurants, showing no signs of demand letting up despite high inflation.

Fed speakers on Tuesday, including Chairman Jerome Powell at 1800 GMT, will be closely watched for any clues about whether near-term rate expectations could become even more aggressive.

GRAPHIC: Buck takes a breather:

The euro was up 1.05% at $1.0541, extending its rebound from a five-year low touched last week, and putting more distance between the common currency and parity with the U.S. dollar.

The currency, which benefited from ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau saying on Monday that a weak euro could threaten price stability in the currency bloc, rose after hawkish comments from Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot.

Knot said that not only was the European Central Bank set to hike rates by 25 basis points in July, it was also ready to consider a bigger rise if inflation proved higher than expected.

"We think the euro sell-off is starting to look stretched," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank.

Sterling also took advantage of the softer dollar to jump 1.29% to its highest level since May 5 after strong labour market data reinforced expectations that the Bank of England would continue to raise rates to fight inflation.

The Australian dollar, viewed as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, rose 0.73%.

Australia's central bank considered a sharper rise in interest rates at its May meeting, minutes published on Tuesday showed, in a heavy hint it will hike again in June.

The Chinese offshore yuan gained 0.8% after a steep slide that has knocked it about 7% lower since mid-April.

Shanghai logged three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones on Tuesday, a milestone that in other cities has signalled the beginning of lifting restrictions.

Meanwhile, bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was up 2.23% at $30,497.41, as it continued to steady after dipping below the $30,000 level last week.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pU.S. Democrats unveil bill to address baby formula shortage
RE
03:27pSaudi king chairs cabinet as ministers call for balanced energy shift
RE
03:27pMotor vehicles boost U.S. business inventories in March
RE
03:26pMore than 250 Ukrainian troops surrender as Mariupol siege appears over
RE
03:24pU.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children
RE
03:24pGrowth in U.S. Business Inventories Accelerated in March
DJ
03:22pDallas police arrest suspect in Koreatown salon shooting
RE
03:22pMore than 250 Ukrainian troops surrender as Mariupol siege appears over
RE
03:21pBankers brush off concerns about Brazil's polarized election
RE
03:20pProvoking EU, UK sets out new law to fix post-Brexit N.Ireland trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
3Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS