Dollar rally stalls, while high oil prices boost commodity currencies,

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on
Thursday as this week's rally in U.S. Treasury yields paused,
and currencies such as the Canadian and Australian dollars were
boosted by high commodity prices and continued optimism about
future global economic growth.
The Aussie firmed 0.3%, extending advances from the
previous day, and the Canadian dollar was heading back
towards its 10-week high touched on Wednesday with one U.S.
dollar worth C$1.245.
Strong Australian jobs data and a high Canadian inflation
print were also factors, though the gains in commodity
currencies were broad based, with the dollar losing 0.2% on the
Norwegian krone.
"Overnight commodity prices were the big driver for
commodity currencies, but you've still got the undertone that
(COVID-19 variant) Omicron is not going to have a lasting
detrimental impact on the global economic outlook," said Kim
Mundy, senior economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
Governments worldwide are easing quarantine rules and
reviewing coronavirus curbs as they bid to launch their
economies back into some version of normality, motivated by the
lower severity of the Omicron variant. That has helped
commodities rally. [nL8N2TU3HV
Brent crude futures touched $89.17 on Wednesday, its
highest level since Oct. 2014, supported in by a tight
short-term supply outlook, and were steady a little below that
on Thursday.
Newcastle coal futures are at their highest point
since October, and iron ore also gained.
Elsewhere the euro and sterling continued to edge higher,
gradually regaining some ground after having their worst days in
a month on Tuesday, when the dollar caught a lift from a jump in
U.S. Treasury yields.
The European common currency was last at $1.1351, the
pound was at $1.3636, and the yen was a little
softer at 114.46 per dollar
Overall this left the dollar index, which measures
the greenback against six major peers, at 95.555.
U.S. Benchmark 10-year note yields were at
1.8557%, just off their two-year high of 1.902% early on
Wednesday.
The gains come as traders prepare for the United States to
tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously
thought. Fed funds futures have fully priced in a rate
hike in March and four in all for 2022.
The median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters is for the
Fed to raise rates three times this year, starting in March, to
0.75-1.00% by end-2022, but nearly half of the 86 people
surveyed said they expected four hikes.
Bond yields are rising elsewhere, too. Germany's 10-year
bond yield rose above 0% for the first time since 2019 on
Wednesday, providing support to the euro.
