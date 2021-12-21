Dollar regains ground as volatility starts to fade

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Aussie and Kiwi dollars on
Wednesday, gave up some of their gains from the day before, as a
rally in riskier asset classes began to lose steam, though moves
were muted as traders started to head out for the holidays.
The Australian dollar lost 0.3% to $0.7130 and the
New Zealand dollar lost 0.3% to $0.6747, having both
advanced sharply the day before alongside oil and global shares.
With small declines in the pound - also a
beneficiary of Tuesday's rally - and the euro, the dollar
index snapped two days of losses and edged a little
higher on the day to 96.538, though it was still well within its
recent ranges.
The weeks on either side of Christmas are typically low in
volatility for currencies and other asset classes, analysts at
ING said, though "this year some seasonal tendencies will be
mixed with the Omicron variant threatening to force new
restrictions and markets still processing a week full of key
central bank decisions."
Last week Britain became the first G7 economy to raise
interest rates since the onset of the pandemic, with the U.S.
Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 and the
European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus.
Investors' expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates more aggressively in 2022 than most other major
central banks mean the dollar index is looking at close out 2021
not too far from its 16-month high of 96.938 last month.
The index is up 7.3% this year, which would be its best year
since 2015.
Omicron continues to keep traders on edge and infections are
multiplying across Europe, the United States and Asia, causing
countries across the globe to consider new curbs on movement and
reimpose quarantine periods for incoming visitors.
But a Bloomberg report that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration is set to authorise COVID-19 treatment pills from
both Pfizer Inc and Merck as early as Wednesday
may have helped the mood.
In emerging market currencies, traders were bracing for
another day of volatility for Turkey's lira, which
closed up 6% on Tuesday, having been down as much as 8.6% and up
as much as 18.5%.
Bitcoin rose to $49,600 its highest in over a
week. Ether, the world's second-largest
cryptocurrency, has also been gaining this week and was last
just above $4,000.
(Reporting by Alun John, Editing by Gerry Doyle)