Dollar resumes climb in Asia as Powell speech, ECB loom

09/07/2022 | 10:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar banknotes

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar resumed its rise in Asia on Thursday after falling back from a two-decade high overnight, as investors pondered the path of global monetary policy ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, added 0.1% to 109.80, edging back toward Wednesday's peak at 110.79, a level not seen since June 2002.

The greenback gained 0.18% to 144.09 yen, after reaching a 24-year high of 144.99 in the previous session.

The euro slipped 0.21% to $0.9987, after plumbing a 20-year low of $0.9864 earlier in the week.

The ECB is widely expected to also raise rates by 75 basis points (bps) later on Thursday (1215 GMT) to fight runaway inflation, although Europe's energy crisis has kept the euro under pressure.

Sterling weakened 0.23% to $1.1509, heading back toward the day's 37-year low of $1.1407.

Powell will participate in a discussion at a Cato Institute conference, with Fed officials soon to enter into a blackout period prior to the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 meeting.

Recent rhetoric has continued to be hawkish overall, with Boston Fed President Susan Collins saying overnight that bringing inflation back down to 2% is the Fed's "Job One," while Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard commented that tight monetary policy will continue "for as long as it takes to get inflation down."

Money markets lay 79% odds that the Fed will hike by another 75 basis points at this month's meeting, which would increase the fed funds rate to 3.0% to 3.25%.

"Dollar domination may have one last major rally in it before the market can start placing some long-term bets with some of the European currencies," now that "the global energy crisis, a widening interest rate differential, and fears of a severe European recession are close to getting fully priced in," Edward Moya, a senior markets analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.

"The upcoming ECB rate decision will be a make-or-break moment in FX that will either trigger a bounce towards parity or provide a clear passage towards 0.9750."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0210 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$0.9987 $1.0008 -0.21% -12.15% +1.0013 +0.9982

Dollar/Yen

144.0900 143.7700 +0.18% +25.23% +144.5500 +143.8650

Euro/Yen

143.92 143.85 +0.05% +10.44% +144.3000 +143.7900

Dollar/Swiss

0.9774 0.9764 +0.12% +7.18% +0.9782 +0.9766

Sterling/Dollar

1.1509 1.1535 -0.23% -14.90% +1.1541 +1.1501

Dollar/Canadian

1.3131 1.3119 +0.10% +3.87% +1.3138 +1.3116

Aussie/Dollar

0.6738 0.6769 -0.49% -7.34% +0.6774 +0.6734

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6051 0.6074 -0.44% -11.65% +0.6078 +0.6047

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Kevin Buckland


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.36% 0.67298 Delayed Quote.6.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.54% 96.722 Delayed Quote.15.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.49% 0.6722 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.15166 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.32% 165.484 Delayed Quote.5.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.15032 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.09% 0.76266 Delayed Quote.10.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.05% 109.577 Delayed Quote.19.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.76164 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
COLLINS CO., LTD. -2.30% 17 End-of-day quote.11.11%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 13228.71 Real-time Quote.8.79%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.26% 143.69 Delayed Quote.8.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 0.9987 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.12% 0.01256 Delayed Quote.7.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.00% 1.806326 Delayed Quote.15.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012543 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.38% 86.983 Delayed Quote.9.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.37% 0.6047 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.12% 1.001302 Delayed Quote.14.88%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.16% 143.854 Delayed Quote.24.41%
