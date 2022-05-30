Dollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar resumed its
backward slide on Monday as risk appetite across markets
tentatively strengthened, supported by more encouraging economic
data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a
slower pace.
The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six
major rivals - is on track for its first monthly drop in five,
as the safe haven currency loses steam after a breakneck start
to the year.
The dollar index is on track for a more-than 1.5% drop in
May - although it remains up about 6% on the year. It was last
down a quarter of a percent on the day at 101.44.
Trade was likely to be light through Monday as U.S. stock
and bond markets close for the Memorial Day public holiday.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending rose more
than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods
and services, and the increase in inflation slowed.
Analysts said the encouraging data, coupled with bets on a
more cautious tightening path by the Fed, was weakening the
dollar.
European shares scaled more-than three-week highs on Monday
as easing COVID-19 restrictions and new stimulus in China helped
sustain last week's optimism.
"How the US consumer plays out from here and from a global
perspective how the Chinese economy performs will be crucial
determinants for broader investor risk appetite," currency
analysts at MUFG said in a note.
A slew of further economic data is due this week which could
give clues on the outlook for global growth, including U.S. jobs
numbers and Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index figures. German
inflation data is expected at 1200 GMT today, ahead of euro zone
inflation figures on Tuesday.
German annual inflation is expected to have risen to 8%,
according to Refinitiv data, having hit a four-decade high of
7.8% last month.
The euro hit a monthly high versus the dollar of $1.07705,
up 0.3%, ahead of the data.
The safe haven yen fell back 0.2% to 127.330 yen per dollar.
Sterling edge up 0.1% to $1.26400.
Cryptocurrencies attempted a bounce but bitcoin,
which rose 4%, is still pinned around $30,000.
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook in Singapore, Editing by Catherine Evans)