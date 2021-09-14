Log in
Dollar retreats after U.S. inflation slows

09/14/2021 | 10:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

    * U.S. inflation rises less than expected in August
    * Fed may have flexibility on tapering, analyst says
    * Euro, Swiss franc rise versus dollar

 
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise
in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of its
asset purchases.
    Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by
the end of the year, but noted that an eventual interest rate hike would not happen for some time.
    The Fed will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out whether a
tapering announcement will be made.
    Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests it would be one step closer toward tighter monetary
policy. It also means the Fed will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively reducing the number of dollars
in circulation.
    Data on Tuesday showing the U.S. consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components
edged up just 0.1% last month has raised doubts about tapering this year, some analysts said. 
    August's CPI rise was also the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July. The
so-called core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3% in July.
    "We didn't get a really high number on CPI, the fact that they came in just below expectations gives the
Fed the chance to punt any taper implementation announcement from September to November," said Thomas Hayes,
managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. 
    "The inflation numbers confirmed that the Fed can push it off a little bit more because there were
worries if inflation numbers came in really hot then the Fed's hand might be forced to move sooner rather
than later, in spite of recent employment numbers being weak," he added.
    The dollar index slipped 0.1% to 92.498, further retreating from more than a two-week high on
Monday.
    The euro rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.1816. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dropped
0.2% to 0.9201 francs.
    "Another slowing in headline and core price inflation during August is probably a relief for FOMC
members who have been concerned that the rapid pace of inflation is testing the limits of the term
'transitory,'" Wells Fargo said in a research note, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee.
    "We remain comfortable with our call for a taper announcement to come in November or December." 
    Currency markets were in a quiet mood overall on Tuesday,  with a gauge of broader market volatility
 at its lowest since mid-June.
    In other currencies, the Australian dollar fell to a two-week low after Reserve Bank of
Australia Governor Philip Lowe painted a very dovish policy outlook with no rate hikes on the horizon until
2024.
    The Aussie dollar was last down 0.5% at $0.7336. 
    In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last 2.9% at $46,244 . Ether changed hands at $3,332
, up 1.6%.

    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 10:29AM (1429 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 92.5170        92.6260     -0.10%         2.818%        +92.6650    +92.3210
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1819        $1.1810     +0.07%         -3.27%        +$1.1846    +$1.1801
 Dollar/Yen                   109.7500       110.0050    -0.23%         +6.22%        +110.1550   +109.7050
 Euro/Yen                     129.70         129.91      -0.16%         +2.19%        +130.1900   +129.6700
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9201         0.9224      -0.22%         +4.04%        +0.9228     +0.9184
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3860        $1.3841     +0.14%         +1.45%        +$1.3912    +$1.3831
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2665         1.2642      +0.18%         -0.54%        +1.2671     +1.2602
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7331        $0.7373     -0.55%         -4.69%        +$0.7373    +$0.7324
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0873         1.0888      -0.14%         +0.61%        +1.0904     +1.0873
 Euro/Sterling                0.8526         0.8530      -0.05%         -4.60%        +0.8539     +0.8511
 NZ                           $0.7110        $0.7118     -0.11%         -0.99%        +$0.7151    +$0.7103
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.6185         8.6480      -0.26%         +0.45%        +8.6490     +8.5775
 Euro/Norway                  10.1865        10.2062     -0.19%         -2.68%        +10.2210    +10.1527
 Dollar/Sweden                8.5885         8.6076      -0.02%         +4.78%        +8.6145     +8.5543
 Euro/Sweden                  10.1543        10.1560     -0.02%         +0.78%        +10.1740    +10.1300
 
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New Yor; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and
Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengalaru Editing by Timothy Heritage, Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)

© Reuters 2021
