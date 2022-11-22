Dollar retreats as investors tiptoe back into riskier currencies

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated across
the board on Tuesday, ceding some of the ground gained in the
previous session, as investors looked past worries about China's
COVID flare-ups, boosting demand for more risky currencies.
Equities, commodities and riskier currencies were largely
firmer on Tuesday, a day after fresh COVID-19 curbs in China
fuelled worries over the global economic outlook.
The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.0261, on pace to
snap a three-session streak of losses.
"The tentative recovery in risk appetite has been enough to
stall the dollar’s several day rebound," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.
"Fed minutes loom tomorrow but for the most part range
trading is dominating ahead of the U.S. holiday," Manimbo said,
referring to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
The dollar has rallied against every major currency this
year, boosted by the Federal Reserve's supersized interest rate
hikes as it battles inflation, but recent cooler-than-expected
U.S. consumer price data has spurred investors' hopes that the
Fed may be in a position to moderate its pace of hikes.
Investors will be parsing minutes from the Fed's November
meeting, due on Wednesday, for any hints about the outlook for
interest rates.
The Federal Reserve can downshift to smaller interest rate
hike increments from next month as it fine-tunes its policy to
help bring down inflation while keeping the economy humming,
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday.
"The Fed’s hawkish outlook is keeping a floor under the
dollar but expectations of a slower pace of tightening is
capping rallies," Convera's Manimbo said.
Tuesday's revival in risk appetite helped lift the
Australian dollar 0.4%, while the New Zealand dollar
rose 0.7% as traders braced for New Zealand's central
bank to deliver its biggest ever rate hike this week as it
continues efforts to temper inflation.
Sterling was 0.5% higher at $1.1877 after data showed
Britain's government borrowed less than expected in October,
although the budget deficit is likely to balloon in the months
ahead thanks to energy bill support measures and a slowing
economy.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was 2.2% higher at
$16,107, a day after falling to a new two-year low of $15,479
amid jitters about the health of crypto broker Genesis.
Genesis said on Monday it has no plans to file for
bankruptcy imminently, though Bloomberg News reported, citing
sources, that the broker was struggling to raise fresh cash for
its lending unit, and warning investors it may need to file for
bankruptcy if it does not find funding.
The lending unit suspended redemptions last week, citing
fallout from the collapse of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on
Nov. 11.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)