  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Dollar retreats as investors tiptoe back into riskier currencies

11/22/2022 | 09:38am EST
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated across the board on Tuesday, ceding some of the ground gained in the previous session, as investors looked past worries about China's COVID flare-ups, boosting demand for more risky currencies.

Equities, commodities and riskier currencies were largely firmer on Tuesday, a day after fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook.

The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.0261, on pace to snap a three-session streak of losses.

"The tentative recovery in risk appetite has been enough to stall the dollar’s several day rebound," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"Fed minutes loom tomorrow but for the most part range trading is dominating ahead of the U.S. holiday," Manimbo said, referring to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The dollar has rallied against every major currency this year, boosted by the Federal Reserve's supersized interest rate hikes as it battles inflation, but recent cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer price data has spurred investors' hopes that the Fed may be in a position to moderate its pace of hikes.

Investors will be parsing minutes from the Fed's November meeting, due on Wednesday, for any hints about the outlook for interest rates.

The Federal Reserve can downshift to smaller interest rate hike increments from next month as it fine-tunes its policy to help bring down inflation while keeping the economy humming, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

"The Fed’s hawkish outlook is keeping a floor under the dollar but expectations of a slower pace of tightening is capping rallies," Convera's Manimbo said.

Tuesday's revival in risk appetite helped lift the Australian dollar 0.4%, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.7% as traders braced for New Zealand's central bank to deliver its biggest ever rate hike this week as it continues efforts to temper inflation.

Sterling was 0.5% higher at $1.1877 after data showed Britain's government borrowed less than expected in October, although the budget deficit is likely to balloon in the months ahead thanks to energy bill support measures and a slowing economy.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was 2.2% higher at $16,107, a day after falling to a new two-year low of $15,479 amid jitters about the health of crypto broker Genesis.

Genesis said on Monday it has no plans to file for bankruptcy imminently, though Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that the broker was struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and warning investors it may need to file for bankruptcy if it does not find funding.

The lending unit suspended redemptions last week, citing fallout from the collapse of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.15% 0.64557 Delayed Quote.1.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.29% 0.66222 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.27% 15381.5 End-of-day quote.-63.41%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -3.04% 15760.2 End-of-day quote.-66.99%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.28% 1.15736 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.187 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.12% 0.726866 Delayed Quote.3.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.7453 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.02553 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.08% 0.011937 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.61371 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.975125 Delayed Quote.10.06%
