Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over
major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year
highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept
markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention.
The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan
to a record low, and left the Aussie and the kiwi tumbling.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index
was up 0.08% to 113.07, after rising almost 1% overnight.
"You still can't write off the U.S. dollar, I'm still not
convinced that we've necessarily seen the highs for this cycle,"
said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank
(NAB).
The Japanese yen hit a fresh trough of 149.96 per
dollar, its lowest since August 1990, and last bought 149.92.
It has been on a losing streak for 11 straight sessions as
of Wednesday's close, and has renewed 32-year lows for six
sessions now.
"Looks like it's the rabbit caught in the headlights at the
moment," said NAB's Attrill.
"Given that Treasury yields have moved decisively above 4%,
were it not for the threat of intervention then I think
dollar/yen would already be trading north of 150."
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose
to 4.154%, its highest level since mid-2008, while the two-year
Treasury yields touched a 15-year high of 4.582%.
Last month, Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market
to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore
up the battered currency.
Similarly, the offshore yuan fell to a record low
on Thursday. It bottomed at 7.2794 per dollar, the lowest level
since such data first became available in 2011, and last traded
7.2615.
"Higher U.S. bond yields, sell-offs in Chinese stocks,
concerns over a harsher line on income redistribution in China,
and reports about talks on the joint production of weapons
between the U.S. and Taiwan weighed on the yuan," said Charu
Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Markets.
The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce
weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an
initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster
Taipei's deterrence against China.
Elsewhere, sterling fell 0.2% to $1.1201, even
as data released on Wednesday showed that the biggest jump in
food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double
digits last month.
The inflation numbers continue a turbulent week for the
pound, after Jeremy Hunt earlier this week scrapped Prime
Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast
energy subsidy.
Britain's interior minister quit on Wednesday with a
broadside at Liz Truss before her lawmakers openly quarrelled in
parliament, underscoring the erosion of the prime minister's
authority after just weeks in the job.
The euro was down 0.1% to $0.9762.
Meanwhile, the kiwi slumped 0.87% to $0.5627,
easing from a brief rally earlier this week. It had hit an
almost two-week high of $0.5719 on Tuesday, following release of
a hot inflation data, prompting bets of a more aggressive
central bank rate hike.
The Aussie fell 0.58% to $0.6234, with
Thursday's data
showing hints that Australia's very tight labour market
might finally be loosening.
Nonetheless, this week's scorching inflation prints from
Britain, New Zealand and
Canada
speak to the fact that central banks across the globe are
far from taming decades-high inflation, even at the expense of
stifling growth.
Overnight, Fed officials also continued their hawkish
rhetoric, as Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel
Kashkari said that U.S. job market demand remains strong and
underlying inflation pressures probably have not peaked yet.
(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kim
Coghill)