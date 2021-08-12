Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

* U.S. producer prices post solid rise; jobless claims fall
* Dollar index up 0.1%
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced
against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed
producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more
than a decade in the 12 months through July, suggesting
inflation pressures remain strong.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six rivals, was 0.1% higher at 93.019.
U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in July, a
Labor Department report showed on Thursday, suggesting inflation
could remain high as strong demand fuelled by the recovery
continues to hurt supply chains.
The producer price index (PPI) for final demand increased
1.0% last month after rising 1.0% in June. In the 12 months
through July, the PPI jumped 7.8%, a record high since the
measure was introduced just over a decade ago.
Separately, data showed the number of Americans filing
claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week as the
economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continued.
Investors remain vigilant for any signs of inflation running
too hot since it could potentially spur the Federal Reserve to
pull forward its timing on tapering of asset purchases as well
as interest rate hikes.
"The U.S. dollar held near the top of a tight overnight
range as fresh data renewed pressure on the Fed to shift away
from low rate policy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The greenback has broadly strengthened since mid-June -
hitting its highest since April 1 at 93.195 prior to Wednesday's
data - when the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged that it was gearing
up for earlier-than-expected rate hikes and amid evidence that
the release of pent-up demand in a rebounding economy was
fuelling price rises.
Thursday's data helped the greenback shake off some of the
weakness from the prior session when data showed U.S. consumer
price increases slowed in July, easing concerns the Federal
Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases.
"Today's huge upside PPI surprise follows yesterday's solid
but moderating CPI gains, leaving a mix that will keep inflation
concerns alive even as economists will continue to expect a
slowing in monthly price gains into year-end," Action Economics'
Mike Englund and Kim Rupert said in a note.
Sterling fell 0.5% on the day against the broadly stronger
U.S. dollar as analysts expected the Bank of England to make no
moves in its monetary policy after official data showed
Britain's economy grew in line with expectations in the second
quarter.
Bitcoin slipped 2.6% to $44,348.59, a day after
touching a near 3-month high.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Iain Withers, additional
reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Gareth Jones,
Mark Potter and Chizu Nomiyama)