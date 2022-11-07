Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar rises as China defends stringent COVID policy, dampening risk sentiment

11/07/2022 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.

China said over the weekend that it will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, giving little indication it would ease its outlier zero-COVID strategy nearly three years into the pandemic.

The dollar gained 0.55% on the Chinese offshore yuan to 7.2141, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were also among the biggest losers, both falling nearly 1% in early Asia trade.

The Aussie was last down 0.7% at $0.6426, while the kiwi fell 0.6% to $0.5893.

The two currencies were huge beneficiaries of a broad rally on Friday - rising nearly 3% - as speculation that China could soon end its COVID restrictions gathered pace and buoyed risk appetite.

"People are kind of thinking there's going to be an eventual opening ... but it's not obvious to me that there's an imminent reopening due, and I think it's kind of premature," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The economic impact of China's zero-COVID policy was again highlighted in trade figures released on Monday, which showed exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020.

Elsewhere, sterling edged 0.3% lower to $1.1340, while the euro slipped 0.1% to $0.9949, erasing some of their roughly 2% jump on Friday.

"Any rally in the Aussie, as well as the other currencies, will likely prove short-lived, given China is still very committed to its approach to the COVID outbreaks," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.32% at 147.14.

Investors were also assessing Friday's U.S. jobs report which showed that firms added a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs in October and hourly wages continued to rise, evidence of a still-tight labour market.

But hints of some easing of market conditions, with the unemployment rate rising to 3.7%, fuelled hopes that the much sought after Fed pivot could be on the horizon, capping the dollar's gains.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index last stood at 111.02. It had lost almost 2% at the end of last week.

"It was, overall, a pretty mixed report," said CBA's Kong. "Judging by market reaction, investors really focused on the lift in unemployment rate, and that might have led to market participants scaling back their expectations on the Fed funds rate."

Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday also indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting.

Fed funds futures now show that markets are pricing in a 69% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, with the next key data point being Thursday's U.S. inflation figures.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.31% 0.64625 Delayed Quote.1.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.64294 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.19% 1.13913 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.133 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.24% 0.743406 Delayed Quote.7.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.7388 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.03% 103.08 Delayed Quote.2.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 0.99458 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.51% 0.012232 Delayed Quote.3.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012165 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.49% 5270.76 Real-time Quote.-16.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.58938 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.14% 1.005419 Delayed Quote.14.20%
Latest news "Economy"
01:39aWorldline to buy merchant-acquiring activities of Italy's Banco Desio
RE
01:35aPhilip Morris wins 83% stake in Swedish Match, goes ahead with $16 billion takeover
RE
01:16aJapan's long-term yields rise ahead of auction, U.S. inflation data
RE
01:15aAustralian shares close higher on mining, energy boost
RE
01:15aDollar rises as China defends stringent COVID policy, dampening risk sentiment
RE
01:13aTotalEnergies leads Shell, BP in renewables race, but shares sag
RE
01:07aECB must not stop rate hikes before core inflation peak, Villeroy says
RE
01:06aHow the U.S. midterms could ripple through the stock market
RE
01:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as U.S. futures fall
RE
01:04aAnalysis-Runaway prices have central Europe on the ropes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Oct exports and imports contract, missing expectations
2DKSH Continues Strengthening its Healthcare Own Brands Business With th..
3Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
4RHEINMETALL AG : Upgraded from Sell to Buy by JP Morgan
5CHINA OCT TRADE BALANCE +586.81 BLN YUAN -CUSTOMS…

HOT NEWS