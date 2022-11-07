Dollar rises as China defends stringent COVID policy, dampening risk sentiment

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday
as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its
strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent
reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had
earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
China said over the weekend that it will persevere with its
"dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they
emerge, giving little indication it would ease its outlier
zero-COVID strategy nearly three years into the pandemic.
The dollar gained 0.55% on the Chinese offshore yuan
to 7.2141, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New
Zealand dollars were also among the biggest losers, both falling
nearly 1% in early Asia trade.
The Aussie was last down 0.7% at $0.6426, while the
kiwi fell 0.6% to $0.5893.
The two currencies were huge beneficiaries of a broad rally
on Friday - rising nearly 3% - as speculation that China could
soon end its COVID restrictions gathered pace and buoyed risk
appetite.
"People are kind of thinking there's going to be an eventual
opening ... but it's not obvious to me that there's an imminent
reopening due, and I think it's kind of premature," said Alvin
Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
The economic impact of China's zero-COVID policy was again
highlighted in trade figures released on Monday, which showed
exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the
first simultaneous slump since May 2020.
Elsewhere, sterling edged 0.3% lower to $1.1340,
while the euro slipped 0.1% to $0.9949, erasing some
of their roughly 2% jump on Friday.
"Any rally in the Aussie, as well as the other currencies,
will likely prove short-lived, given China is still very
committed to its approach to the COVID outbreaks," said Carol
Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA).
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.32%
at 147.14.
Investors were also assessing Friday's U.S. jobs report
which showed that firms added a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs
in October and hourly wages continued to rise, evidence of a
still-tight labour market.
But hints of some easing of market conditions, with the
unemployment rate rising to 3.7%, fuelled hopes that the much
sought after Fed pivot could be on the horizon, capping the
dollar's gains.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index
last stood at 111.02. It had lost almost 2% at the end of last
week.
"It was, overall, a pretty mixed report," said CBA's Kong.
"Judging by market reaction, investors really focused on the
lift in unemployment rate, and that might have led to market
participants scaling back their expectations on the Fed funds
rate."
Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday also indicated
they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their
next policy meeting.
Fed funds futures now show that markets are pricing in a 69%
chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December
meeting, with the next key data point being Thursday's U.S.
inflation figures.
(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)