Dollar rises as hot U.S. inflation data seen keeping Fed hawkish

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a near
four-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday, after
data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May,
strengthening expectations the Federal Reserve may have to
continue with interest rate hikes through September to combat
inflation.
In the 12 months through May, the CPI increased 8.6% after
rising 8.3% in April. Economists had hoped that the annual CPI
rate peaked in April.
The inflation report was published ahead of an anticipated
second 50 basis points rate hike from the Fed next Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its policy interest
rate by an additional half a percentage point in July. It has
hiked the overnight rate by 75 basis points since March.
"Inflation is now at a 40-year high with little evidence
that it has peaked," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing
and trading at Monex USA.
"Stocks are extending losses on the expectation the Fed
could find the scope to speed up rate hikes. The greenback is
gaining on policy divergence and risk-off trading," Doyle said.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the
greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.8% higher at
104.16, its highest since May 17, and within sight of 105.01,
the two-decade high touched in mid-May.
For the week, the index was up nearly 2%, its best weekly
performance in 6 weeks.
The dollar was up 0.79% against the Swiss franc at
0.9881 francs after the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said
Switzerland continued to exceed its thresholds for possible
currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained
from branding it a currency manipulator.
With the U.S. inflation data knocking investors' risk
appetite, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar reversed
direction to trade down 0.58% on the day.
Sterling fell 1.5% to $1.2315 and was set for a
second consecutive week of declines as Britain's gloomy economic
outlook left investors on edge.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped 3.7% to
$28,984.33, as the world's largest digital currency by market
value continued to struggle to overcome a bout of selling
pressure that has taken it below the $30,000 level in recent
sessions.
