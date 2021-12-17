Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end

12/17/2021 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as markets approached the end of a busy week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus.

The greenback got a lift in morning trading in New York after a Federal Reserve official said in a television interview that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March.

Central banks are moving at different speeds to adjust their monetary policies, underlining deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will hit the global economy and how persistently high inflation will be.

The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day to 96.1970. The euro and sterling fell about 0.3% after gains the two previous days and stood at $1.1299 and $1.3284, respectively, at 1454 GMT.

The Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, appeared on CNBC in one of few scheduled events on Friday of market interest after two intense days of central bank meetings and commentary on monetary policies and economies.

With the meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients.

"The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added.

While the dollar index on Friday was down about 0.7% from a November high, it is still up 7% since May.

The Bank of England on Thursday become the first G7 economy to raise rates since the pandemic while the European Central Bank announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March, albeit while promising copious support for as long as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Program.

Their moves came after the Fed on Wednesday moved to end its bond buying sooner than had been planned, paving the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year.

"It seems the Fed pencilling in three hikes for 2022 and (sounding) optimistic about the economic prosperity - even in the face of Omicron - has allowed other central banks the ability to take a more hawkish turn," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a report.

The yen appreciated against the dollar to 113.345. The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin slipped 4% to $45,904.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

96.1970 95.9770 +0.25% 6.908% +96.2630 +95.8750

Euro/Dollar

$1.1299 $1.1331 -0.28% -7.52% +$1.1349 +$1.1293

Dollar/Yen

113.3450 113.7100 -0.32% +9.70% +113.8550 +113.1450

Euro/Yen

128.07 128.82 -0.58% +0.91% +128.9700 +128.0300

Dollar/Swiss

0.9210 0.9194 +0.18% +4.11% +0.9213 +0.9175

Sterling/Dollar

$1.3284 $1.3323 -0.29% -2.77% +$1.3339 +$1.3273

Dollar/Canadian

1.2833 1.2772 +0.49% +0.79% +1.2841 +1.2773

Aussie/Dollar

$0.7159 $0.7183 -0.33% -6.94% +$0.7183 +$0.7149

Euro/Swiss

1.0405 1.0413 -0.08% -3.72% +1.0420 +1.0398

Euro/Sterling

0.8505 0.8501 +0.05% -4.86% +0.8528 +0.8494

NZ

Dollar/Dollar $0.6763 $0.6802 -0.61% -5.86% +$0.6801 +$0.6755

Dollar/Norway

9.0010 9.0045 -0.02% +4.84% +9.0195 +8.9700

Euro/Norway

10.1715 10.1801 -0.08% -2.82% +10.2108 +10.1590

Dollar/Sweden

9.0968 9.0371 +0.42% +10.99% +9.1052 +9.0182

Euro/Sweden

10.2788 10.2363 +0.42% +2.01% +10.2870 +10.2256

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)

By David Henry and Iain Withers


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.08% 0.63225 Delayed Quote.0.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.61% 81.037 Delayed Quote.3.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.21% 0.65791 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.33% 0.71488 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -3.21% 40705.43 Real-time Quote.78.30%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -3.66% 45928.3 Real-time Quote.65.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.07% 1.17465 Delayed Quote.4.99%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.59% 150.524 Delayed Quote.7.29%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.17% 1.22206 Delayed Quote.1.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.32785 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.17% 0.688971 Delayed Quote.7.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.67% 88.295 Delayed Quote.9.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.28% 0.71682 Delayed Quote.3.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.43% 0.77872 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.01% 0.144432 Delayed Quote.7.02%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.47% 13.939 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 12217.75 Delayed Quote.4.52%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.51% 128.143 Delayed Quote.2.29%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.11% 1.04035 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 1.13043 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.16% 11.795 Delayed Quote.3.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.51% 0.011632 Delayed Quote.3.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.00% 1.491202 Delayed Quote.5.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.36% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.013155 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.38% 0.8109 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.85% 76.56 Delayed Quote.4.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.45% 0.62158 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.6752 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.29% 0.012441 Delayed Quote.4.91%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.00% 0.674 Delayed Quote.1.11%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.59% 0.10126 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.26% 0.884619 Delayed Quote.8.19%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.26% 113.359 Delayed Quote.10.61%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.14% 0.92033 Delayed Quote.4.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aWall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
RE
10:18aGhislaine Maxwell's defense withdraws plans to call COVID-positive witness in sex abuse trial
RE
10:16aDollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end
RE
10:15aU.S. bond funds post biggest weekly outflow in 20 months - Lipper
RE
10:14aCanada keeps mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite hot housing market
RE
10:12aStocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
RE
10:08aCanada to oblige some returning travelers to take COVID-19 tests - TVA network
RE
10:07aECB policymakers warn against inflation complacency
RE
10:07aMore than 240 pro-migrant groups urge Biden to end Trump-era border policies
RE
10:02aCanadian dollar extends weekly decline as risk appetite recedes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
2Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
3The latest from London: Back to reality
4Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS