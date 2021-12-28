Dollar rises on Fed expectations, Omicron worries ease

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday on
expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as
early as March to counter rising inflation, while a global rally
in stock markets knocked the safe-haven Japanese yen to a
one-month low.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six major rivals, was 0.217% higher at 96.261.
The greenback had been trading lower in the overnight
session as riskier currencies rallied, but it strengthened after
9 a.m. Eastern time when data showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1%
in October from September and were up 17.4% year-over-year.
"We just got a reminder that what we're really dealing with
is inflation and what we're really dealing with is the Fed,"
said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.
Fed funds futures are pricing better than 50% odds for a
first quarter-point rate hike by March, odds that were "unheard
of just two weeks ago," Trevisani said.
The Fed said in a policy statement on Dec. 15 it would end
its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for
three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of
2022 as the economy nears full employment and inflation
continues to surge.
The safe-haven yen touched a nearly one-month low against
the dollar during the Asian session as global stock markets
followed Wall Street higher.
The Japanese currency weakened as far as 114.935 yen per
dollar, its weakest since Nov. 26, before recovering
to last trade around 114.795.
The S&P 500 opened on Tuesday at a new record high,
helped by retail sales data on Monday that eased worries that
the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant would scupper
the economic recovery.
"Markets globally are optimistic" that the fallout from
Omicron will be contained, said Osamu Takashima, head of G10 FX
strategy at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
The fact that U.S. equities rallied despite expectations for
faster Fed tightening "implies that currently investor risk
appetite must be very, very strong," he said.
The Australian dollar, often considered a liquid
proxy of risk appetite, rose to $0.7263, its highest level since
Nov. 22, before pulling back to last trade at $0.7224.
Sterling, which often rises when risk sentiment
improves, touched a one-month high of $1.3461, and fell to
$1.3420 against the strengthening greenback.
The euro declined 0.3% to $1.1290.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell below $50,000
and was down 3.92%.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by
Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Alistair
Bell)