Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dollar rises to four-week high as sterling, U.S. stocks fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster

The safe-haven dollar climbed to a four-week peak on Tuesday, led by gains versus sterling on renewed worries about Brexit and as risk appetite waned with a sell-off on Wall Street.

Analysts said the U.S. currency's gains are likely to be unsustainable.

Sterling fell to a four-week low against the dollar and was last down more 1.2% at $1.2987 <GBP=D3>.

Britain had gone into Tuesday's fresh round of Brexit trade talks warning it was ramping up no-deal preparations. A sense of crisis took hold as the Financial Times reported the head of Britain's legal department had quit over suggestions Boris Johnson wanted to override parts of the existing divorce deal.

For a graphic on Sterling volatility:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dgkpllzzxpb/gbpvol.PNG

"Renewed uncertainty around the seemingly never-ending Brexit process has sent sterling tumbling this week, and probably weighed a bit on European currencies more generally, given that a disorderly end to the UK's transition period would be disruptive for the rest of Europe too," said Jonas Goltermann, senior economist at Capital Economics.

Aside from Brexit concerns, currency investors flocked to the dollar as U.S. stocks got hammered [.N]

"There is also some risk-off moves in the stock market, which is a mild positive for the dollar," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.4% to 93.445, after advancing to a four-week high of 93.483.

For a graphic on Currencies in 2020:

Capital Economics' Goltermann said the dollar's gains may be temporary, as he expects the global economy to continue to recover from the coronavirus shock. That should help stocks and riskier currencies gain further traction, he added.

The dollar struggled against the Japanese yen, falling 0.3% to 106.04 <JPY=EBS>, weighed down by the meltdown in U.S. stocks.

The yen rose despite data showing Japan's economy shrank an annualized 28.1% in April-June, worse than the initial estimate of a 27.8% contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The euro fell to a two-week low versus the dollar, and was last down 0.3% at $1.1779 <EUR=EBS> ahead of the European Central Bank's post-summer meeting later in the week.

Most analysts expect no change in the central bank's policy but are looking to its message on inflation. Markets also want to know if the bank is concerned about the euro's strength following its recent rise to $1.20.

Euro zone data showed its economy shriveled slightly less than initially estimated in the second quarter, but the drop was still the sharpest ever as consumer spending slumped due to COVID-19 restrictions. That had a minor impact on the euro though.

The Chinese yuan dipped against the dollar in the offshore market, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned about "decoupling" the U.S. and Chinese economies. The dollar was last up 0.2% at 6.848 yuan.

In emerging markets, Turkey's lira hit another record low and Russia's rouble sagged to its lowest since April amid ongoing talk about fresh Western sanctions.

For a graphic on Currencies in 2020:

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.69% 27642.99 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
NASDAQ 100 -3.88% 11165.779258 Delayed Quote.33.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.26% 10938.303068 Delayed Quote.26.09%
S&P 500 -2.14% 3351.51 Delayed Quote.6.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
03:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar rises to four-week high as sterling, U.S. stocks fall
RE
03:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
03:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
03:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
01:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Options investors pull back on tech bets as U.S. stocks slammed
RE
01:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
11:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
4INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group