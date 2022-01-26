Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar rises to three-week high after Fed decision

01/26/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a three-week on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March as expected and later launch a significant reduction in its asset holdings.

The combined moves will complete a pivot away from the loose U.S. monetary policy that has defined the pandemic era and toward a more urgent fight against inflation.

The Fed's statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting left questions about the timing of rate hikes and reducing the U.S. central bank's almost $9 trillion balance sheet, but markets reacted calmly to the statement.

The dollar index measuring the value of the greenback against six major currencies rose 0.456%.

"The statement still leaves a lot of questions to be answered particularly when it comes to the balance sheet roll-off. There wasn't a whole lot of detail provided," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial.

But Lee Ferridge, head of macro strategy for North America at State Street Global Markets, said quantitative tightening will happen.

"The idea of the balance sheet reduction as now mentioned in the statement puts us on the table for June," he said.

Equity markets had been on a roller-coaster ride this week as the combination of a hawkish Fed and slowing growth unnerved investors, prompting them to dump high-flying technology shares and seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as the dollar.

The euro slipped 0.44% to $1.1249 while the Japanese yen weakened 0.62% to 114.57 per dollar.

The Bank of Canada earlier said it will soon start hiking rates to combat inflation as the Canadian economy no longer needed to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The central bank surprised some analysts by leaving rates unchanged at 0.25%.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.21% versus the greenback to 1.27 per dollar.

(Graphic: USD positions, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akpezelqevr/USD%20positions.JPG)

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 96.3880 95.9730 +0.45% 0.758% +96.4450 +95.9080

Euro/Dollar $1.1252 $1.1302 -0.43% -1.01% +$1.1311 +$1.1247

Dollar/Yen 114.5550 113.8550 +0.61% -0.49% +114.6900 +113.7800

Euro/Yen 128.89 128.67 +0.17% -1.10% +129.2400 +128.6000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9237 0.9183 +0.60% +1.28% +0.9242 +0.9174

Sterling/Dollar $1.3463 $1.3507 -0.30% -0.43% +$1.3524 +$1.3460

Dollar/Canadian 1.2653 1.2634 +0.15% +0.08% +1.2667 +1.2560

Aussie/Dollar $0.7121 $0.7153 -0.43% -2.02% +$0.7181 +$0.7115

Euro/Swiss 1.0392 1.0377 +0.14% +0.22% +1.0399 +1.0370

Euro/Sterling 0.8355 0.8370 -0.18% -0.54% +0.8373 +0.8343

NZ $0.6658 $0.6685 -0.34% -2.67% +$0.6701 +$0.6652

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.9180 8.9365 -0.02% +1.42% +8.9490 +8.8700

Euro/Norway 10.0446 10.0994 -0.54% +0.32% +10.1028 +10.0032

Dollar/Sweden 9.3028 9.2628 +0.08% +3.16% +9.3171 +9.2358

Euro/Sweden 10.4714 10.4635 +0.08% +2.32% +10.4851 +10.4288

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, John Stonestreet, Alexandra Hudson and Jonathan Oatis)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. -0.33% 296.69 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.20% 0.90097 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.10% 0.63197 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.05% 0.65679 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.59% 0.7104 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.07% 1.70605 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.19% 1.19692 Delayed Quote.0.11%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.36% 1.24358 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.34511 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.12% 0.701641 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.15% 90.315 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.28% 0.72888 Delayed Quote.0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.42% 0.78843 Delayed Quote.0.12%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.72% 0.146163 Delayed Quote.1.07%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.19% 13.911 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.29% 12232.1 Delayed Quote.0.23%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.10% 1.42547 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.17% 1.03907 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.51% 1.12387 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
FLYING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 3.88% 8.3 End-of-day quote.-9.09%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.68% 11.871 Delayed Quote.0.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.011865 Delayed Quote.0.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.47% 0.012335 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.013356 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.00% 0.806 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.18% 0.84235 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.09% 0.61392 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.58% 0.66413 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. 8.91% 4095 End-of-day quote.-12.31%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.44% 0.011612 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
S&P 500 -0.27% 4327.83 Delayed Quote.-8.60%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.45% 0.6858 Delayed Quote.0.50%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.01% 0.099244 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY -0.41% 17.98 Delayed Quote.1.46%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.42% 1.26833 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.51% 0.889775 Delayed Quote.0.41%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.69% 0.92447 Delayed Quote.0.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pSend2Press Earns 2022 Safest Content Award
SE
03:39pU.S. charges man with selling gun used in synagogue hostage crisis
RE
03:38pRussia, after E. Ukraine talks, say all parties agree on need for ceasefire
RE
03:38pRussia's kozak says almost zero progress in talks but hopes for…
RE
03:34pFrance targets groups, websites with expanded powers under anti-terror law
RE
03:32pCrypto exchange FTX US valued at $8 bln as first fundraise draws SoftBank, Temasek
RE
03:32pPrince Andrew seeks jury trial, denies Virginia Giuffre's sex abuse claims
RE
03:30pFOMC reaffirms March for taper end, and, maybe, rate hike
RE
03:29pPrince Andrew seeks jury trial, denies Virginia Giuffre's sex abuse claims
RE
03:26pOil breaks $90/bbl for the first time since 2014 on Russia tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2WRAPUP 5-Fed flags rate hike 'soon,' plans for significant balance shee..
3U.S. stocks retreat from initial Fed bump, then pare during Powell Q&A
4Wall Street, oil up as Fed signals rate hikes could come 'soon'
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS