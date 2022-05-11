Dollar's surge spurs currency hedging by U.S. companies

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are ramping up
efforts to protect their profits from a relentless rally in the
dollar, as the greenback surges to multi-decade highs.
The dollar has climbed about 15% against a basket of
currencies over the last year, helped by a hawkish Federal
Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions that have boosted
the greenback's safe-haven appeal.
That surge has reduced the profits of U.S. multinational
companies that convert foreign currency into dollars, adding to
corporate worries over soaring inflation and a murky economic
outlook and pushing some to more actively seek ways to hedge
their earnings.
Companies citing currency headwinds in their latest earnings
reports include Coca-Cola Co, Procter & Gamble and
Philip Morris International Inc. More broadly, analysts
have lowered their overall forecast for S&P 500 second-quarter
profit growth to 5.6% from 6.8% at the start of April.
"Corporates have been spurred into action by the dollar's
untrammeled rise - and by the breaking of psychological barriers
in most major exchange rates," said Karl Schamotta, chief market
strategist at business payments company Corpay.
The dollar stands at a two-decade high against the Japanese
yen and a more than five-year high against the euro, after
rising 13% and 8% respectively against the currencies this year.
To prevent big exchange rate moves from creating big swings
in earnings, businesses are using various types of hedging
strategies, including those that employ forwards and options.
While little industry-wide data are available to gauge how
U.S. companies' hedging decisions are being driven by the
dollar's big advances, several firms that advise companies on
managing FX risk note a rise in hedging activity.
"Some of the corporates we work with that have a set hedging
policy have a percentage band as to how much of their exposure
they are supposed to have hedged. We are seeing those clients
move to the high side of their band," said John Doyle, vice
president of dealing and trading at Monex USA.
Hedging activity by Monex's clients rose 22% uptick in March
2022 versus 2021, and was up 24% for the first quarter compared
with last year, Doyle said.
The urgency to guard against adverse exchange rate moves
comes after years of muted FX volatility, during which currency
fluctuations had limited impact on company earnings.
The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North
American companies' third-quarter 2021 results fell to the
lowest level since the first quarter of 2018, data from treasury
and financial management firm Kyriba showed in early February.
But foreign exchange volatility picked up late last year, as
investors digested a hawkish turn at the Fed, which has already
raised interest rates by 75 basis points since March. Markets
are pricing in another 190 basis points of rate hikes in 2022.
Three-month volatility for the euro and the yen
, against the dollar are at their highest since June 2020.
As volatility picks up, "we are already seeing organizations
re-adjusting their forecasts with 2% or more additional impacts
to earnings than what they expected even a quarter ago," said
Bob Stark, global head of market strategy at Kyriba.
Not all recent hedging activity has been aimed at protecting
against the dollar's advance.
Dollar sellers, including importers who have enjoyed a boost
in their purchasing power from the stronger currency, have
rushed to lock in gains, Corpay's Schamotta said.
At the same time, the dollar's rise has been a boon to
younger or smaller firms, including start-ups and companies
looking to go public, as they tend to have more foreign costs
than revenue.
Corporate clients at Silicon Valley Bank, which serves
younger companies, have largely benefited from the stronger U.S.
currency, said Ivan Asensio, head of FX risk advisory at the
firm.
"Regardless of direction, however, the prospects of higher
volatility has heightened hedging activity, awareness, and
dialog," Asensio said.
