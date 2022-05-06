Dollar set for 5th winning week on hawkish Fed as payrolls loom

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for a fifth
winning week against major peers on Friday, ahead of a closely
watched U.S. jobs report that is likely to back the case for
aggressive monetary policy tightening.
The U.S. currency was up for a ninth week against the yen,
as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields resumed their
climb - topping 3.1% overnight - following a blip lower
immediately after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by
half a percentage point mid-week, placing the U.S. monetary
authority at the vanguard of hawkish global central banks.
Economists predict a solid 391,000 U.S. jobs were added last
month, according to a Reuters poll.
"A strong payrolls report could perversely push the market
to price in more tightening as the Fed reduced its optionality
at its most recent meeting," TD Securities analysts wrote in a
client note.
"That leaves a resilient USD vs EUR and yen very much the
path of least resistance."
The dollar index - which tracks the currency against
six rivals - edged 0.15% higher to 103.73 on Friday, putting it
up 0.48% for the week. It touched 103.94 in the previous session
for the first time in two decades.
It added 0.38% to 130.665 yen, gaining 0.64% on the
week, and taking it closer to last week's 20-year peak of
131.25.
The dollar initially dropped back sharply on Wednesday, as
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said following the rate hike that a 75
basis point increase is not under active consideration.
But it more than recovered those losses on Thursday, which
analysts at National Australia Bank took as a sign that the
retreat had more to do with positioning than any change in
views.
"Powell was unambiguously hawkish," Gavin Friend, senior
market strategist at NAB, said in a client podcast.
"They will do what they have to do to bring inflation to
heel," buoying U.S. yields and the dollar, he said.
NAB revised its currency forecasts on Friday, predicting the
dollar to strengthen to $1.02 per euro and $1.20 against
sterling by end-September, but easing slightly to 125 yen by
that time.
The euro slipped 0.13% to $1.05255 on Friday,
keeping it down 0.16% for the week, but the currency has mostly
traded sideways since sliding to a five-year trough of $1.04695
last week.
Sterling was flat at $1.2357, off 1.76% for the
week. It tumbled 2.22% overnight, the most in two years, after
the Bank of England warned of the risk of recession as it raised
interest rates by half a percentage point.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin inched down 0.18% to
$36,467.62, extending the 7.94% tumble in the previous session,
when it touched a low of $35,579.40, a level not seen since late
February. It has lost 5.25% this week.
The Aussie dollar retreated 0.26% to $0.7094, but
was on course for a 0.47% rally for the week - snapping a
five-week losing run - after the central bank raised rates by
more than expected and signalled further moves ahead.
On Friday, the RBA drastically revised up forecasts for
inflation, foreshadowing how far interest rates might have to
rise to bring the country's cost of living crisis under control.
China's onshore yuan rate fell sharply to a 1
1/2-year low of 6.6982 per dollar as Beijing's pledge to double
down on its zero-COVID policy hit market sentiment.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes and Tomasz
Janowski)