Dollar set for best week since June on expected Fed tightening

* Euro steady below $1.16; dollar/yen above 111.00
* Sterling licking wounds, heads for worst week in a month
* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The dollar began the last quarter
of 2021 near its highest levels of the year, and was headed for
its best week since June as investors expected a
hawkish-sounding Federal Reserve to lift U.S. interest rates
sooner than its major peers.
Cautious market sentiment due to COVID-19 concerns, wobbles
in China's growth and a Washington gridlock ahead of a looming
deadline to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit also lent
support to the dollar which is seen as a safe-haven asset.
Refinitiv's measure of the dollar index dipped to
94.166, having gained 1.1% so far this week, the largest weekly
rise since late June.
"Last week’s Fed meeting added fresh life into the debate
about a potential hike in the fed funds rate in 2022," said Jane
Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.
"This is positive for the USD on two fronts. Firstly the USD
looks better on a straightforward interest rate differential
perspective. Secondly a hike in U.S. rates and a stronger USD
will weigh on the growth outlook in EM."
The growth outlook for emerging markets is already suffering
on concerns of a slowdown in China and on fears of an energy
crunch, Foley said.
"The result is that the USD benefits from a drop in risk
appetite and flows out of higher risk EM markets."
The euro was 0.1% higher on Friday at $1.1588, but
has fallen about 1.3% during the week, and through major support
around $1.16, to touch its lowest levels since July 2020.
The yen bounced from a 19-month low overnight but
has lost 0.6% for the week and twice as much in a fortnight as a
rise in U.S. Treasury yields has drawn flows from Japan into
dollars. It last traded at 111.21 per dollar.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are up for a
sixth straight week and real 10-year yields,
discounted for inflation, are rising far more quickly than
counterparts in Europe.
Commodity currencies made a bounce on the dollar on Thursday
following a Bloomberg report that China had ordered energy
companies to secure supplies for the winter at all costs, but
were back under pressure on Friday. The offshore yuan hit a
two-week high of 6.4420.
Beijing is scrambling to deliver more coal to utilities to
restore supply amid a power crunch that has unsettled markets
due to the likely hit to economic growth.
"The reasons to suspect an energy supply crunch in China are
more deeply rooted and largely boil down to China's new policy
aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions, which have put
increasing curbs on domestic coal output," said Francesco
Pesole, G10 FX strategist at ING.
"At the same time, a historic import route – the one with
Australia – has recently come under pressure amid geopolitical
and trade tensions between the two countries, which recently saw
China impose duties on Australian coal."
One way this is affecting the FX market is through the
notion that the Chinese central bank is now welcoming a stronger
yuan in an attempt to insulate the country against soaring
commodity prices, Pesole said.
"It appears that markets have increasingly sunk their teeth
into this narrative, and CNY’s resilience to the Evergrande saga
looks like a testament to this."
The Australian dollar gained 0.3% to $0.7242 and
slumped 3.6% in the third quarter - the worst performance of any
G10 currency against the dollar - as prices for Australia's top
export, iron ore, fell sharply. The New Zealand dollar
gained 0.2% to $0.6911.
Central banks in both countries meet next week, with the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand seen hiking while the Reserve Bank
of Australia is expected to stick with its forecast to keep
rates where they are until 2024.
Sterling was also an underperformer last quarter, dropping
2.5%, and looks set to log its worst week in more than a month,
weighed down by worries about a hawkish sounding central bank in
spite of growing supply chain problems.
Sterling gained 0.3% to trade just above a 9-month
low at $1.3516.
Markets in Hong Kong and China were closed on Friday.
Traders are awaiting U.S. personal spending and core consumption
deflator data later in the day and nervously watching for any
progress on the debate over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
A deadline for authorising extra Treasury borrowing looms in
mid-October.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook in Singapore and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing
by Nick Macfie and Chizu Nomiyama)