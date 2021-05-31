Dollar set for second consecutive monthly loss vs euro and pound, yuan slips

* Stronger U.S. inflation keeps Fed tapering expectations
intact
* Yuan eases from 3-yr high after PBOC jawboning
LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The dollar came under pressure on
Monday, heading for its second consecutive monthly loss against
the euro and the pound, as traders assessed the impact of a
surge in U.S. inflation before monthly jobs data later this
week.
The dollar index of major currencies fell 0.03% to 90.058 at
1127 GMT. On Friday, data showing a key measure of U.S.
inflation at a 29-year high briefly boosted the dollar to a
two-week high.
The euro was flat at $1.2189, off Friday's low of
$1.2133. The British pound edged 0.1% lower at $1.4178.
In holiday-thinned trade, investors weighed the impact on
U.S. assets of rising price pressures and a dovish Fed. Despite
rising inflation, markets don't expect a rate hike well into the
back end of 2022.
The core PCE price index vaulted 3.1% on Friday, the largest
annual gain since July 1992, due to a recovery from the pandemic
and various supply disruptions.
The market considers the current inflation levels in the
U.S. to be transitional. Next year's U.S. inflation will remain
at 2.5%, Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank’s head of FX and
commodity research wrote in a note.
"That does not make it any easier pricing USD," he said.
"Until we have more clarity the dollar is likely to have found a
good balance at current levels".
Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last
week with U.S. dollar short positions hitting a 2-1/2 month
high.
The Chinese yuan hit a three-year high against the dollar
before falling back following a chorus of warnings from Chinese
officials against speculative bets on the currency.
The offshore yuan changed hands at 6.3741 per dollar after
touching overnight its highest since May 2018 of 6.3553 per
dollar.
In volatile cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was 3.7% higher at
$36,978. Ether rose 7.7% to $2,576.
The main event of the week will be U.S. payrolls on Friday
with median forecasts at 650,000 but the outcome is uncertain
following April's shockingly weak 266,000 gain.
(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Angus MacSwan and
Christina Fincher)