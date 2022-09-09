Dollar set for weekly fall as euro bounces on ECB hike

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for its
first weekly fall in four on Friday, as a hawkish rate hike from
the European Central Bank lifted the euro and investors looked
to U.S. inflation data early next week.
The dollar lost ground across the board, with the dollar
index - which tracks the greenback against six major peers -
falling 1% on the day, last at 108.400. It is set for a 1.1%
weekly fall.
Among the big gainers was the euro, which leapt 1.1% to a
three-week high of $1.01105, a day after the ECB
raised its key interest rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points
(bps).
European Union energy ministers are meeting on Friday to
seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy
prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has
gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over
Ukraine.
"This is clearly an interest rate differential story," said
Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.
"We have yields in Europe that continue to be well supported
following the ECB, that was – as expected - hawkish through all
the policy instruments. And on the other hand, U.S. yields are
backing down a bit.
"Putting the two together, that's probably what is behind
the retreat of the dollar."
Markets are pricing in an 87% chance of the U.S. Federal
Reserve following suit with its own 75 bps hike this month, with
fresh U.S. consumer price data next week likely to be closely
watched.
Currencies perceived as riskier bets also benefitted from a
pick up in market sentiment to end the week, reflected in gains
across European stock markets.
Sterling gained 1.2% to $1.16330, after a modest
dip the previous day after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Britain's King Charles is set to address the nation later on
Friday.
The Japanese yen was headed for its best daily jump in a
month, up 1.4% to 142.05 yen per dollar, as it clawed
away from recent 24-year lows.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that
rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime
Minister Fumio Kishida.
The Australian dollar was on track for its best daily gain
in three months, up 1.8% versus the dollar to $0.68730, also
rebounding from deep lows.
Even beaten down cryptocurrencies advanced at the dollar's
expense, with bitcoin back above $20,000 and up 7%.
