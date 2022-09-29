Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

*
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are
his own
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rising interest rates and a
rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation
problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into
recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own
rates.
* U.S. overnight interbank interest rates have risen by 300
basis
points over the last 12 months, the fastest increase since 1989
and before that 1981.
* Traders anticipate the central bank will lift its target
for the
federal funds rate by another 150 basis by April 2023.
* Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries have climbed
to
3.80%, the highest level for more than 12 years, on the
expectation rates will have to remain higher for longer to
control inflation.
* The U.S. Treasury yield curve between 2-year and 10-year
notes
is more inverted than at any time since 1982, a sign of how
tight monetary policy has become.
* Reflecting higher yields in the United States, the dollar
has
appreciated by more than 10% against a trade-weighted basket of
other major currencies in the last year.
* The dollar's real effective exchange rate is the strongest
since
January 1986 and in the 96th percentile for all months since
1973.
U.S. inflation, employment and business activity are all
stronger than in other major economies in Europe and Asia,
encouraging the central bank to lift interest rates faster in an
effort to bring price increases under control.
But rapidly rising rates at the core of the financial system
(in this case the United States) are rippling outwards and
heightening instability on the periphery (the United Kingdom,
European Union, China and emerging markets).
Central banks in the United Kingdom, European Union, India
and other emerging markets are all raising interest rates or
intervening to support their currencies even though local
conditions are far weaker.
CORE AND PERIPHERY
Rapidly rising U.S. interest rates have been one of the
primary triggers of international financial instability in the
last 40 years.
Chartbook: U.S. interest rate and exchange rate cycle
Latin America's debt crisis in 1982, the dollar
overvaluation crisis in 1984/85, Mexico's default and
devaluation in 1994, Asia's financial crisis starting in 1997
and Russia's default in 1998 were all ignited by rising U.S.
rates.
The U.S. central bank's congressional mandate requires it to
focus on controlling inflation and promoting employment in the
domestic economy.
But as the interest rate setter for the world's reserve
currency, the Federal Reserve is also at the centre of a system
of central banks that are under pressure to follow its
decisions, whether locally appropriate or not.
If the U.S. central bank raises interest rates to counter
domestic inflation, other central banks must follow or see their
currencies depreciate and inflation rise via higher prices for
energy and other imports.
If the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, other central
banks must do so as well, or risk currency appreciation and the
loss of competitiveness, output and jobs.
Policymakers and commentators often talk about monetary
policy as if each country makes its own decisions with complete
sovereignty.
In practice, central banks are linked in a system with Fed
at centre as a policy-maker and others on periphery as
policy-takers, with far fewer degrees of policy freedom.
If countries try to deviate too far from the Fed's easing
and tightening cycle, they tend to run into an inflation crisis,
a currency crisis, a debt crisis, or all three.
GLOBAL SLOWDOWN
Conditions in the peripheral economies are not necessarily
the same as in the core of the financial system.
In this case, the United States is experiencing rapid
inflation and still has very high employment and a relatively
strong business conditions.
But China's economy has relatively low inflation and is
struggling as a result of repeated city-level lockdowns to
control the spread of coronavirus.
The United Kingdom and the European Union have high
inflation but are already close to or in recession because of
the high cost of energy and spillovers from Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
Most of the major emerging markets are in a similar position
with high inflation but slowing or falling business activity.
In effect, the business cycle is much more mature in the
other major economies with a cyclical slowdown already underway.
Rapid interest rate increases to control inflation in the
core are not necessarily appropriate at the moment in the
peripheral economies.
But interest rates are still rising on the periphery;
central banks have no choice but to follow the Fed because their
currencies are depreciating, increasing cost of
dollar-denominated imports and driving their inflation rates
higher.
GREATER VOLATILITY
In financial markets, the cyclical rise and fall of interest
rates and yields in the United States induces a cyclical and
destabilising flow of capital towards and then away from the
peripheral economies.
When U.S. rates are low, capital flows to the periphery
accelerate in search of higher returns; when U.S. rates rise,
capital flows slow or reverse, putting downward pressure on
asset prices in peripheral economies.
Relatively small changes in financial conditions in the core
are amplified on the periphery, where indebtedness is often
higher, markets are shallower, liquidity is low, and policy
flexibility is lower.
Rate changes in the United States always have potential to
induce instability in other economies via this financial
channel; the effect is especially severe when the Fed lifts them
rapidly to regain control of the inflationary process.
U.S. rate raising cycles in 1980, 1982, 1984, 1989, 1994,
1999 and 2022 all contributed to financial instability and
economic slowdowns in other countries.
"As central banks across the world simultaneously hike
interest rates in response to inflation, the world may be edging
toward a global recession in 2023," the World Bank has warned.
"Central banks around the world have been raising interest
rates this year with a degree of synchronicity not seen over the
past five decades," it noted ("Risk of global recession in 2023
rises", World Bank, Sept. 15).
The bank cautioned about a possible "string of financial
crises in emerging market and developing economies" as a result
of tighter monetary conditions.
The risks to other economies from inflation and rising
interest rates in the core have been understood by policymakers
and investors for decades.
But as long as the Fed’s mandate requires it to focus
exclusively on domestic inflation and employment, ignoring
international spillovers, and the dollar remains the main
reserve currency, rising rates in the United States will
continue triggering instability elsewhere.
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)