Dollar sinks vs yen, BOJ intervention suspected ahead of weekend

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar tumbled
against the yen on Friday, logging its biggest daily drop
against the Japanese currency in more than two months as traders
and strategists said Japanese authorities may be in the market
to stem a slide in their battered currency.
The
yen rose
as high as
144.5
per dollar on Friday, before paring gains to
trade up about 1.4% at
148.195
, its biggest daily jump since August 10.
"I think it's intervention," Karl Schamotta, chief market
strategist, at Corpay in Toronto, said.
"We are seeing lots of dollar selling and the yen moving
almost vertically as shorts get squeezed," he said.
The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan conducted
yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention in the foreign exchange
market, the Nikkei newspaper said early on Saturday, citing a
source.
Japan's Ministry of Finance declined to comment on the
matter.
"It's very clearly the Ministry of Finance stepping in to
sell dollar-yen," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
"They are trying to staunchly defend their very easy
policy," he said.
"A lot of folks had been looking at 150 as a key level that
they would see some kind of intervention, and they let it run
through to basically 152 and then the timing of their
intervention happened at a very illiquid time, basically, as
London was about to head home for the weekend, and it seems like
it is designed to inflict as much pain as possible on, they like
to use the term, speculators," Issa said.
Earlier on Friday, Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki
said authorities were dealing with currency speculators
"strictly", while Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said
the central bank would closely watch the impact of currency
moves.
With Friday's gains, the yen was on track to snap a
nine-week streak of weekly losses against the greenback.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
strength against a basket of currencies, was
0.7
% lower at
112.17
, down from a three-week high of
113.95
, hit during the session.
The greenback came under pressure after a report said some
Fed officials have signalled greater unease with big interest
rate rises to fight inflation, even as they line up another big
rate hike for November.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Fed officials are
barrelling toward another interest-rate rise of 0.75 percentage
point at their November meeting, while some policymakers have
begun signalling their desire to slow down the pace of increases
soon.
Fed officials are likely to debate then whether and how to
signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December, the
report said.
The dollar has risen strongly this year helped by the
Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and robust demand for safe
havens amid continuing uncertainty about the outlook for the
global economy gripped by inflation.
Despite its retreat on the Fed headlines, the dollar index
remains near a two decade high.
"It's really hard to bet against the fact that the Fed is
going to need to continue to be quite aggressive in its approach
going forward," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX
strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
"That ultimately means we still see dollar upside," Rai
said.
The weakness in the dollar helped lift sterling 0.2% to
$1.1261, even as the outlook for the pound remained murky as
Britain's ruling Conservative party gets set to pick the
country's third prime minister in two months after Liz Truss
quit on Thursday.
The currency had leapt as much as 1% the previous day after
Truss announced her departure.
