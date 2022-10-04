Dollar slides as U.S. yields ease; euro, sterling jump

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slid against most
major currencies on Tuesday as the yield on the benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury fell after Australia's central bank surprised
investors with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike, with
the euro climbing more than 1%.
The Australian dollar was down 0.2% at $0.6503,
dragged down after the move by the Reserve Bank of Australia,
which said rates had increased substantially in a short period.
The euro was last up 1.6% at $0.9978, recovering
from its 20-year low of $0.9528 on Sept. 26, while sterling
shot up 1.2% to $1.1456, off a record low of $1.0327
also hit Sept. 26.
A calmer British government bond market was a relief for the
pound after recent government-inspired turmoil. In a statement
on Monday, the Bank of England reaffirmed its willingness to buy
long-dated gilts and the head of Britain's debt management
office, overseeing the bond market, told Reuters in an interview
the market was resilient.
The moves in the dollar and yields appear to partially
reflect market participants' views on the outlook for rates,
some strategists said. Investors are hoping that recent economic
growth concerns may be enough to force the Federal Reserve and
other central banks to become less aggressive in their fight
against inflation. At the same time, stocks were rallying.
"We're seeing a drop in interest rate expectations across
the financial markets on the basis of Reserve Bank of
Australia's surprise smaller-than-expected hike," said Karl
Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.
"That has sort of had a canary in the coal mine effect from
market participants globally. People are ratcheting down what
they expect from the Federal Reserve and other central banks and
that's really compelling a drive out of the dollar and into risk
sensitive assets."
Also, economic data showed job openings in the United States
fell to 10.053 million in August, the most in nearly 2-1/2
years.
"It's a much more-drastic-than-expected drawdown in the
number of job openings, and that is what we would expect to see
if the Fed were nearing the end of their tightening trajectory,"
Schamotta said.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.6
basis points to 3.585%.
The Fed's aggressive push to raise rates and the recent
steady climb in Treasury yields have helped support the dollar's
sharp gains this year.
Investors were still closely watching China's yuan, with
Chinese authorities having come out in recent weeks with
maneuvers to slow its slide. But on Tuesday, the dollar fell
against the offshore yuan. The dollar was last down
0.9% at 7.0383 and hit a session low late of 7.0332.
Elsewhere, the dollar was down 0.4% against the Japanese yen
at 144.03 yen, keeping below 145 after briefly popping
above that level on Monday for the first time since Japanese
authorities intervened to support their currency on Sept. 22.
Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated on Monday
that authorities stand ready for "decisive" steps in the foreign
exchange market if "sharp and one-sided" yen moves persisted.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Toyko and Alun John
in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and Jonathan
Oatis)