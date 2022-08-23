Dollar slides on contraction in private sector activity

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar pulled back from a
fresh two-decade high against the euro on Tuesday after a report
showed U.S. private sector activity contracted for a
second-straight month in August, raising prospects the Federal
Reserve will ease its rate hiking cycle.
The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index
(PMI) for August dropped to 45 this month, the lowest since
February 2021, as demand for services and manufacturing weakened
in the face of inflation and tighter financial conditions. A
reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.
The drop in demand was exactly what the Fed has been trying
to achieve with its stiffest run of interest rate increases
since the 1980s. The Fed has hiked rates from near zero in March
to their current range of 2.25% to 2.50%, with more expected in
the months ahead, as it tries to tame inflation, which is
running near a 40-year high.
"The manufacturing and services PMI came in well below
expectations which is raising concerns about how strong this
economy is and supporting the narrative that Fed Chair Powell
might be more inclined to deliver that pivot and slow the pace
of tightening," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar index
was down 0.523% to 108.42 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time
(1445 GMT), after earlier touching its highest level since
mid-July.
The euro was up 0.35% against the greenback at
$0.9977, after having hit a fresh two-decade low of $0.99005
earlier in the session on renewed concerns that an energy shock
will keep inflation elevated, making a recession in Europe all
but certain.
Data showed that business activity in Europe contracted less
than forecast in August, though the outlook was still bleak.
"The renewed concerns about Europe following the spike in
gas prices is the main reason why the euro is down," said Holger
Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.
British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose sharply on
Monday as the prospect of maintenance on the main Russian
pipeline to Europe put markets on edge.
Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline for three days at the end of the month, the
latest reminder of the precarious state of the continent's
energy supply.
Heat waves on the continent have already put a strain on
energy supply and worries are growing that any disruption during
the winter months could be devastating for business activity.
That's all hurt the euro, which is down more than 12% so far
this year, and has shed almost 3% in August.
China's yuan meanwhile weakened to a two-year low and
sterling briefly touched its weakest since March 2020.
Sterling recovered some ground after the PMI data and was up
0.56% against the greenback, after having touched $1.1718
earlier in the day.
China's yuan fell to an almost two-year low of
6.8499 per dollar as Beijing's steps to easy policies to revive
faltering growth and the Federal Reserve's relentless tightening
streak kept pressure on the Chinese currency.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by
Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Nick Zieminski)