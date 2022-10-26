Dollar slides on expectations of less hawkish Fed, euro at 1-month high

LONDON/TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The euro climbed back
above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month on
Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation
that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes,
sending the greenback tumbling.
The European common currency rose 0.66% to
$1.0042, the highest since Sept. 20. Sterling rose
1.05% to $1.1592, its best since Sept. 14, and the dollar also
fell against the Japanese yen, sliding 0.6% to 146.9.
"It's a continuation of the (dollar) sell-off that we've
seen since the end of last week. Markets are anticipating a
potential slowdown in the pace of Fed hiking," said Lee Hardman
a currency analyst at MUFG.
"We don't think that's going to happen at the next meeting
in November, but certainly by December there's a higher
probability they could step down the pace to 50 basis points
rather than the 75 basis points we've seen recently."
The aggressive pace of Fed tightening has sent the dollar
higher.
Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to slow
down the pace of increases soon, according to a Wall Street
Journal report on Friday that caused markets to reprice.
This was reinforced by data overnight showing that U.S. home
prices sank in August as surging mortgage rates sapped demand,
in the latest sign that Fed rate increases are already working
to slow the world's biggest economy.
Traders and economists predict another 75 basis point
increase next Wednesday, but there is a growing view that it
will slow to half a point in December.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continued its
descent from last week's multi-year high of 4.338%, and was last
down seven basis points at 4.038%.
The Canadian dollar also firmed to 1.352 per U.S.
dollar, its strongest in three weeks, ahead of a Bank of Canada
policy meeting at which analysts polled by Reuters expect a rate
increase of 50 basis points.
That would be the second consecutive reduction in the size
of rate rises after a 100 basis point move in July and 75 basis
points last month.
The dollar was also weaker elsewhere, falling around 0.5% on
both the Norwegian and Swedish crowns , and
over 1% on China's offshore yuan.
The Australian dollar <AUD=D3. rose 1.24% to $0.64735 as
hotter-than-expected inflation data put pressure on the Reserve
Bank ahead of a rate decision next week.
Cryptocurrencies extended their sharp rallies from the day
before. Bitcoin was 1.2% higher at around $20,300,
and ether was up 3.6% just above $1,500, building on
Tuesday's 8.7% surge.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Alun John in London.
Editing by Gerry Doyle and Jamie Freed)