Dollar slightly lower after Fed hikes by 75 basis points

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly lower
on Wednesday against a basket of major currencies after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as was
widely anticipated, but noted signs of a softening economy.
The greenback initially moved higher after the statement but
quickly reversed course to trade just below the unchanged mark
on the session.
The central bank raised rates by three-quarters of a
percentage point for the second straight meeting as it attempts
to reign in inflation, but noted that while the labor market
remains strong, other economic indicators have softened.
"You certainly can view the policy statement as hawkish but
it is pretty consistent with what they have been saying for the
last couple of meetings – they are going to continue to hike -
estimates had them going into restrictive territory, they are at
neutral now and they continue to think they are going to need to
go into restrictive territory," said Marvin Loh, senior global
market strategist at State Street in Boston.
"Theoretically, the dollar should be stronger in an
environment where it is hawkish but it was as expected and we
have had a lot of movement in the dollar so far this month."
Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be closely
monitored to gauge if the Fed will maintain an aggressive policy
stance in the face of weakening economic data.
The dollar index fell 0.093% to 107.020, with the
euro up 0.29% to $1.0143.
Bets on oversized rate hikes helped push the dollar index
to a two-decade high earlier this month at 109.29, but
the greenback has eased lately as economic data has hinted at a
possible recession.
But on Wednesday, data showed the U.S. trade deficit
narrowed sharply in June as exports jumped, while orders for
non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, seen as a proxy
for business spending plans, rose 0.5% last month, potentially
soothing some concerns about the economy.
The euro recouped some of the prior session's decline, which
was the biggest one-day percentage drop for the currency in two
weeks, but fears of a European recession remain high as Russia
further slowed gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1
pipeline.
The gas crisis, along with political woes in Italy, will
push the region into a mild recession by early next year and
limit the European Central Bank's path of interest rate hikes,
analysts at JPMorgan said.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.07% versus the greenback
to 137.04 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2066, up 0.34% on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 5.27% to
$22,083.04.
