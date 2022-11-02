Dollar slips after Fed seen tilting dovish following statement

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The dollar slid broadly
against major currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
signaled that future interest rate increases to battle high
inflation could be made in smaller increments.
The Fed, as expected, raised its key lending rate by 75
basis points for the fourth straight time at the end of its
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank acknowledged in a statement the
debate around its policy tightening, its impact on the U.S. and
world economies, and the danger that more large rate hikes could
stress the financial system or trigger a recession.
"The market has interpreted this as a dovish statement,"
said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn
Global Forex.
"Instead of hiking 75, this reaffirms the market's idea
the Fed will slow down the hikes to 50 basis points" when it
meets in December, he said.
The euro was
0.54
% higher against the dollar at $
0.9927
, while against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell
1.2
% to
146.405
yen.
The Fed's battle against inflation running at
four-decade highs has unleashed the most aggressive hiking
campaign in more than a decade.
"What a world we live in when a 50-basis-point hike is
somehow dovish," Chandler said.
Future markets kept bets high that the Fed might still
hike rates by more than 50 basis points in December as key
reports on the labor market and the consumer price index could
change the outlook.
Fed funds futures priced in a 98.4% probability that the
Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when it meets Dec.
13-14, a hike that would lift its policy rate to a range of
4.50%-4.75%.
Growing expectations that the Fed would dial down the
aggressiveness of its rate hikes have weighed on the dollar in
recent weeks.
Sterling was little changed on the day at $1.1525, ahead of
a policy decision on Thursday by the Bank of England, which is
also expected to announce a 75-basis-point rate increase.
The yen has slipped about 22% against the dollar this year,
leading traders to be on alert for a possible intervention.
Japanese authorities are widely considered to have
intervened in FX markets several times since September to pull
the yen back from 32-year lows.
Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations
in order to maximize the effects of its forays into the market,
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the
government spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last
month.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal
Ahmed in New York and Joice Alves in London; Editing by Mark
Potter, Alex Richardson, William Maclean and Leslie Adler)