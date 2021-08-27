Dollar slips after Powell beckons tapering, holds on rate hikes

Powell said there had been clear progress toward maximum employment and he was of the view that if the U.S. economy evolved broadly as anticipated, "it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year."

But Powell told the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium that the timing and pace of tapering should not be seen as a signal for when interest rates will begin to rise, a message the market perceived as being dovish as it will keep credit cheap.

The speech showed Powell has finally committed to a timeline on tapering, but that he did not adopt the hawkish stance of some Fed officials, said Gregory Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"It's pretty clear that if you were worried about the timeline, that we announce in September that we're going to taper starting Oct. 1, that's not there in this speech," Anderson said.

"It's not as bad as feared based on the most extreme of the hawks," he added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.42% to 92.6540.

The euro rose 0.39% to $1.1797, while the yen rose 0.23% at $109.8200.

After minutes of the Fed's policy-setting meeting in July were released last week, the dollar marched higher because most participants anticipated tapering to begin this year.

Powell was clear to detach tapering from "the rate liftoff," or raising interest rates, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at Insperex in New York.

Powell wanted to ensure the market does not expect the beginning of tapering to mean the onset of a Fed tightening cycle, Petrosinelli said. "He was very clear to delineate that."

The dollar tumbled as market participants sharply lowered expectations for the Fed's long-term tightening trajectory, said Karl Schamotta, director Of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

"Powell is dropping a hammer on the middle of the interest rate curve and compelling traders to search for yield in foreign markets," Schamotta said.

The dollar began to retreat about 15 minutes before Powell spoke, after James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, reiterated his hawkish view that tapering should begin soon and the program end by next year's first quarter. [nS0N2O301G}

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 2.5 basis points to trade at 1.3188%, after jumping to 1.375%, the highest since Aug. 12, on Thursday following bullish comments by another regional Fed president.

Overnight, the safe-haven dollar got some support after Thursday's suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport.

The New Zealand dollar dipped slightly after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that a lockdown against COVID-19 in Auckland is likely to remain in place for another two weeks.

The Swedish crown was flat at 8.7070 after mixed economic data.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.57% to 1.2612 versus the U.S. dollar.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:40PM (1640 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.6540 93.0530 -0.42% 2.971% +93.1830 +92.6470

Euro/Dollar $1.1797 $1.1751 +0.39% -3.45% +$1.1802 +$1.1735

Dollar/Yen 109.8200 110.0850 -0.23% +6.30% +110.2600 +109.8200

Euro/Yen 129.54 129.36 +0.14% +2.06% +129.7400 +129.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9113 0.9180 -0.71% +3.03% +0.9199 +0.9114

Sterling/Dollar $1.3772 $1.3703 +0.51% +0.81% +$1.3781 +$1.3679

Dollar/Canadian 1.2612 1.2685 -0.57% -0.96% +1.2708 +1.2611

Aussie/Dollar $0.7315 $0.7238 +1.08% -4.90% +$0.7316 +$0.7222

Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0786 -0.35% -0.53% +1.0797 +1.0751

Euro/Sterling 0.8565 0.8578 -0.15% -4.16% +0.8589 +0.8560

NZ $0.7015 $0.6948 +0.98% -2.30% +$0.7016 +$0.6934

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.7150 8.8425 -1.44% +1.49% +8.8700 +8.7150

Euro/Norway 10.2805 10.3893 -1.05% -1.78% +10.4216 +10.2804

Dollar/Sweden 8.6356 8.7040 -0.41% +5.36% +8.7219 +8.6357

Euro/Sweden 10.1890 10.2314 -0.41% +1.12% +10.2517 +10.1882

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Saqib Ahmed in New York, Joice Alves in London, and Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake in Tokyo; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Holmes)

By Herbert Lash