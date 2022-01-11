Dollar slips ahead of Powell comments; Swiss franc at seven week high

* U.S. dollar index slips
* Powell due to speak at congressional hearing
* Swiss franc at seven week high versus euro
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Tuesday but
was stuck within recent ranges as investors waited for U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to speak at a congressional
hearing later in the day.
European shares were up in early trading, following a
late-session recovery for Wall Street, while U.S. Treasury
yields were a touch higher.
Investors are hoping that Powell will give clues as to the
timing of monetary policy tightening, when he answers questions
from the Senate Banking Committee as he seeks a second four-year
term as head of the Fed.
Powell will tell Congress that the bank will "prevent higher
inflation from becoming entrenched", pre-released comments show.
At 0840, the U.S. dollar index was around 0.1% lower on the
day, at 95.817 - well below the 16-month highs it touched at the
end of November amid increasing hawkishness from Fed
policymakers.
"We expect any dollar dips to be short-lived as the imminent
Fed tightening story continues to offer a very positive
undercurrent for the greenback," wrote ING FX analysts in a note
to clients.
"An acknowledgement that faster rate hikes are needed could
be enough to offer more support to the dollar today," ING said.
Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect four U.S.
interest rate hikes this year, starting in March.
Euro-dollar was stuck within recent ranges, around $1.1346
, but the euro hit a seven-week high versus the Swiss
franc, with the pair changing hands around 1.0497.
This follows a rise in sight deposits held by the Swiss
National Bank last week, which is a possible sign that the
central bank is intervening to limit the franc’s strength.
"Outflows from the CHF may continue today if Powell sends
hawkish signals to the market and UST yields rise again,
assisting a more decisive break above 1.0500 in EUR/CHF," wrote
ING.
The Swiss franc is also acting as a safe-haven to hedge
political risk from Italy, ING said. The Italian Parliament will
convene to choose a new president this month with Premier Mario
Draghi seen as the leading candidate. Italian government bond
yields rose as investors fretted about the country's political
stability.
The U.S. dollar was up around 0.1% against the Japanese yen
at 115.280.
Japanese households' inflation expectations rose to a
two-year high, a quarterly survey showed, in a sign the rising
cost of living was starting to change public perceptions about
future price moves.
The British pound touched a two-month high versus the U.S.
dollar at $1.362.
The Australian dollar was up 0.2% at $0.71825,
helped by data showing retail sales surpassed forecasts for a
second month running in November.
After successfully containing the coronavirus for most of
the pandemic, Australia has been swamped by the rapid spread of
the Omicron variant, with infections near record levels.
COVID-19 hospitalisations in the United States hit a record
high on Monday, as a surge in infections caused by the highly
contagious Omicron variant strains health systems in several
states.
U.S. consumer inflation data for December is due to be
released on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, bitcoin was back up around $42,000, having
dropped below $40,000 on Monday for the first time since
September.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft
Editing by Peter Graff)