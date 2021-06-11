Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar slips as currency traders see inflation spike as temporary

06/11/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Dollar index edges lower, set for weekly fall

* EUR/USD 6-month implied volatility near pre-pandemic lows

* Currency markets unconcerned by inflation data

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index edged down on Friday and major currency pairs were stuck within recent ranges as markets shrugged off Thursday's high U.S. inflation number, believing the Federal Reserve's stance that it is likely to be a temporary blip.

U.S. consumer prices rose 5% year-on-year in May, the biggest jump in nearly 13 years. Currency markets had been sluggish all week in anticipation of the data, but when it came in above expectations, there was little market reaction.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said that it expects any rise in inflation to be temporary and that it is too soon to be discussing reducing its monetary stimulus.

The dollar index edged lower in the Asian session and at 0723 GMT, was down 0.1% on the day at 89.995. It was on track for a small weekly loss of around 0.2%.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries actually rallied to a three-month high in the wake of CPI, as short sellers quit bets on rising yields.

"We agree with the Fed that elevated inflation pressures will prove short-lived," UBS strategists said in a note to clients.

"Both Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policymakers have been unusually consistent in stressing that policy will only need to be tightened if inflation becomes more sustained—which they currently view as unlikely."

There were signs of slightly increased risk appetite in currency markets, as the Australian dollar was up 0.2% at $0.7768 and the New Zealand dollar was up 0.1% at $0.7204.

But the British pound was steady at $1.41695.

LIQUIDITY GLUT

A dovish stance from the ECB at its meeting on Thursday had little effect on the euro, which was flat on the day at $1.2181 and set for a small weekly gain of around 0.1%.

The ECB said it would continue its emergency bond-buying at a "significantly higher" pace, even as it raised its growth and inflation projections.

A gauge of euro-dollar implied volatility over a six-month horizon was at its lowest since early March 2020, almost back to the levels it was at before the COVID-19 pandemic caused volatility to spike.

"This glut of liquidity is driving volatility levels lower across asset classes and driving the search for carry, including at the long end of yield curves," wrote ING strategists in a note. In currency trading, "carry" refers to gains from holding higher-yielding currencies.

"This environment should continue to see the dollar gently offered against those currencies with good stories (monetary tightening or commodity exposure) and a little carry," ING said.

In Russia, the central bank is expected to raise its 5% interest rate by as much as 50 basis points - its third rate rise in a row.

The central bank targets annual consumer inflation of 4%. It climbed above the target in late 2020 amid global inflation and as the weaker rouble filtered into prices.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovered slightly while Ether was set for a 10% weekly drop . Both have stabilised so far this month but are still trading significantly below their mid-May peaks.

Attention now turns to the Fed meeting next week. The central bank is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest economies are meeting in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay on Friday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.26% 0.54809 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.18% 0.93893 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.63745 Delayed Quote.0.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.30% 84.97 Delayed Quote.6.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.05% 1.07797 Delayed Quote.0.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.20% 0.69469 Delayed Quote.1.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.77681 Delayed Quote.0.46%
BITCOIN - EURO 2.69% 30447.34 Real-time Quote.30.33%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 2.83% 37063.72 Real-time Quote.29.63%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.25% 1.82399 Delayed Quote.2.82%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.16294 Delayed Quote.3.54%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.20% 1.96625 Delayed Quote.3.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.41701 Delayed Quote.3.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.18% 1.065201 Delayed Quote.4.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.08% 0.583918 Delayed Quote.1.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.679131 Delayed Quote.5.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.82715 Delayed Quote.5.07%
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -2.66% 916 End-of-day quote.18.81%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.02% 11694.67 Delayed Quote.0.35%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.16% 1.56828 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.8597 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.11% 1.69056 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.21832 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.11% 0.017624 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.23% 0.009675 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.011232 Delayed Quote.0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.013692 Delayed Quote.0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.7204 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
UBS GROUP AG -0.45% 14.485 Delayed Quote.16.68%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.23% 1.287747 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.01% 0.705746 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.08% 0.820843 Delayed Quote.0.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.13% 71.656 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aSlow Rate of Emerging-Market Vaccinations Is Dragging Oil-Demand Rebound, IEA Says
DJ
04:13aGerman economy set for post-pandemic bounce in growth and prices, Bundesbank says
RE
04:13aDollar slips as currency traders see inflation spike as temporary
RE
04:12aEUROPE : European shares hit record high, bond yields fall as inflation fears ease
RE
04:12aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS  : Minimum Regulatory Capital, Q3, 2021
PU
04:10aOPEC+ will need to boost output to meet 2022 demand recovery - IEA
RE
04:10aDollar slips as currency traders see inflation spike as temporary
RE
04:04aUK's Sunak welcomes rebound in economic output
RE
04:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 eyes best week in over a month as economy strengthens
RE
04:03aEuropean shares hit record high, bond yields fall as inflation fears ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'This car crushes' Musk says, as Tesla launches faster Model S 'Plaid'
2BlackRock becomes first to operate wholly owned China mutual fund biz
3BYD COMPANY LIMITED : China's ride-hailing giant Didi sets stage for mega New York float
4BIOGEN INC. : Third Member of FDA Advisory Panel Resigns Over Approval of Alzheimer Drug
5TESLA, INC. : China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months

HOT NEWS