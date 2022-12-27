Dollar slips as investors take heart from looser China COVID rules

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday
after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for
inbound travellers - a major step in reopening its borders that
boosted risk-related currencies such as the New Zealand and
Australian dollars.
China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into
quarantine on arrival starting Jan. 8, the National Health
Commission said on Monday, even as COVID cases spike. At the
same time, Beijing downgraded regulations for managing COVID
cases to the lighter Category B from the top-level Category A.
The New Zealand dollar rose by 0.7% to $0.6316,
while the Aussie rose 0.5% to $0.6765 in mostly thin
trading during the year-end holiday season. The two currencies
are often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan.
The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9686 per
dollar.
"There seems to be no let-up in the pace of relaxing COVID
restrictions despite the surge in COVID cases in the mainland,"
Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, said. "This
perhaps demonstrates Chinese policymakers' resolve to full
reopening.
"In addition, there was news of China potentially taking
extraordinary measures to support growth," Wong said.
Elsewhere, the euro rose 0.2% against the dollar
to $1.06545 and against the yen to 141.89.
China's gradual dismantling of its zero-COVID policies
could give the euro - which has clawed higher thanks to the
European Central Bank taking a much harder line on inflation
than investors had expected - an additional boost.
"A faster end to COVID restrictions would support the
Chinese economy and benefit the euro area and the euro,”
strategists at Danske Bank said.
With UK markets closed for a public holiday, trading in
sterling was muted, leaving the pound flat against the
dollar at around $1.2071.
The U.S. dollar index eased 0.1% to 104.04.
Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending barely
rose in November while inflation cooled further, reinforcing
expectations that the Federal Reserve could scale back its
aggressive monetary policy tightening.
"In line with its seasonal trend, December has been a soft
month for the greenback," ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole
said.
"It's worth remembering that the dollar rose in each of the
past four years in January. Our view for early 2023 is still one
of dollar recovery."
The Japanese yen fell 0.2% against the dollar to
133.07, in spite of a surge in short-term government bond yields
to their highest in over seven and a half years,
following an auction that attracted relatively weak demand.
The yen is heading for its biggest quarterly rally
against the dollar since 2008, with a rise of 8.1%, following a
surprise decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to adjust its
monetary policy last week.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday dismissed the chance
of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, even as
markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on
what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends in April next year.
"While ... (the) policy tweak has added uncertainty to the
BOJ outlook, we continue to lean toward BOJ policymakers making
no further policy adjustments through the end of 2023," analysts
at Wells Fargo said.
"Inflation pressures are expected to ease, which should
lessen the BOJ's motivation for further policy moves."
In cryptocurrencies, crypto lender Vauld has called off its
potential acquisition by rival Nexo, according to a CoinDesk
report.
Bitcoin was last down 0.4% at $16,858, while
Ether fell 0.8% to $1,217.90.
(Additional reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell,
Edmund Klamann and Andrew Heavens)