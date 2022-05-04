Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar slips before expected Fed rate hike

05/04/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Currency signs of Japanese Yen, Euro and the U.S. dollar are seen on a board outside a currency exchange office at Narita International airport

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting, as investors evaluated how much expected U.S. central bank hawkishness is already priced into the greenback.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points, which would be the largest increase in two decades, and announce plans to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet as it tackles inflation rising at the fastest pace in 40 years.

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the conclusion of the meeting will be scrutinized for signals on how the U.S. central bank will balance the need to stem rising price pressures against weakening growth if the economy stutters.

"Chair Powell's post-decision press conference will be key. If he shows any hints of dovishness, markets will take yields and the dollar lower," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a report.

"That said, we see no reason for Powell to hedge his bets right now and so we expect full speed ahead from the Fed," he added.

The dollar index was last at 103.24, down 0.16% on the day. It reached 103.93 on Thursday, the highest since Dec. 2002.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed's benchmark rate to increase to 2.96% by year-end, from 0.33% now.

The Fed is expected to take a more hawkish approach to monetary policy than its peers, with Europe struggling from weaker growth and energy disruptions due to sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday, including a phased oil embargo.

The euro rose to $1.0551, up 0.30%, after dropping to $1.0470 on Thursday, the lowest since January 2017.

The U.S. dollar has also benefited from safe-haven flows as COVID-19 restrictions in China trigger concerns about global growth and new supply chain disruptions.

Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, focusing efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.

The Aussie dollar outperformed for the second day, after the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised its cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first hike in over a decade, and flagged more to come as it pulls down the curtain on its massive pandemic stimulus.

The Aussie gained 0.63% to $0.7141.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:32AM (1332 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.2400 103.4400 -0.16% 7.921% +103.6000 +103.1700

Euro/Dollar $1.0551 $1.0519 +0.30% -7.20% +$1.0556 +$1.0507

Dollar/Yen 129.9400 130.1300 -0.17% +12.85% +130.2000 +129.8000

Euro/Yen 137.11 136.92 +0.14% +5.21% +137.1200 +136.7200

Dollar/Swiss 0.9816 0.9788 +0.29% +7.62% +0.9819 +0.9784

Sterling/Dollar $1.2516 $1.2496 +0.16% -7.45% +$1.2537 +$1.2469

Dollar/Canadian 1.2823 1.2842 -0.14% +1.42% +1.2842 +1.2805

Aussie/Dollar $0.7141 $0.7096 +0.63% -1.77% +$0.7151 +$0.7089

Euro/Swiss 1.0355 1.0295 +0.58% -0.14% +1.0356 +1.0285

Euro/Sterling 0.8428 0.8418 +0.12% +0.33% +0.8433 +0.8404

NZ $0.6446 $0.6436 +0.19% -5.79% +$0.6462 +$0.6423

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 9.3810 9.4000 -0.37% +6.31% +9.4265 +9.3650

Euro/Norway 9.8988 9.8823 +0.17% -1.14% +9.9179 +9.8673

Dollar/Sweden 9.8539 9.8606 +0.19% +9.27% +9.9010 +9.8453

Euro/Sweden 10.3979 10.3779 +0.19% +1.60% +10.4093 +10.3750

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Karen Brettell


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aU.S. Services Sector Lost Momentum in April Amid Worker Shortages and Price Pressures -- ISM
DJ
10:28aU.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT
RE
10:27aEU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat
RE
10:26aToronto index rises on energy boost; Fed decision in focus
RE
10:24aU.S. private payrolls slow; trade deficit hits record high
RE
10:23aOpec+ jtc meeting ends without making any oil demand growth fore…
RE
10:22aDollar slips before expected Fed rate hike
RE
10:22aN.Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president
RE
10:21aU.S. Services Sector Activity Softened in April -- S&P Global
DJ
10:20aMoody's expects South Africa's inflation to hit 8% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU's toughest Russia sanctions yet snag on worries over oil ban
5LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS