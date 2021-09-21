Dollar slips from one-month high as equity futures bounce

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar stepped back
from a one-month high tested overnight as equity market futures
moved higher on Tuesday, while investors, bracing for a
potential default by property developer China Evergrande, sought
safety in the yen.
Default fears continued to stalk China Evergrande Group
despite efforts by its chairman to lift confidence in the
embattled property company. Financial markets looked for
possible intervention by Beijing to stem any domino effects
across the global economy.
"With no signs of a possible solution on the horizon, we see
the case for the default risks to continue growing and keep
adding pressure to the broader risk appetite," said Charalambos
Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.
Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar steadied
at 93.190 after reaching its highest since Aug. 23 at 93.45 in
the previous session. U.S. equity futures were up 1%.
As markets stabilised after Monday's selloff, investors
remained broadly cautious. A currency market
volatility gauge climbed to its highest levels since
end-July.
Before Evergrande's debt crisis unnerved markets, the dollar
has been supported ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week,
where economists in a Reuters poll expect policymakers to signal
expectations of a tapering plan to be pushed back to November.
The Swiss franc edged higher to 1.0869 per
euro, but was still near Monday's peak of 1.08750.
Defying the risk-averse mood, the Australian dollar
rallied 0.4% to $0.7278, rebounding with oil prices after
dipping to $0.72205 in the previous session for the first time
since Aug. 24.
Cryptocurrencies continued to struggle amid the souring in
risk sentiment, with bitcoin broadly steady around
$43,000 on Tuesday after earlier touching $40,192.90 for the
first time since Aug. 6.
Smaller rival ether rebounded 2.8% to $3,060,
after dipping to $2,803.20, also a first since Aug. 6.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jane Merriman)