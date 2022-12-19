Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data

12/19/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The dollar edged down against the euro as upbeat German business morale data supported the common currency, while a modest improvement in investors' appetite for riskier currencies weighed on the safe-haven dollar.

German business morale rose more than expected in December as the outlook for Europe's largest economy improved despite the energy crisis and high inflation, a survey showed on Monday.

The euro rose

0.2

% to $

1.06085

, not far from the six-month high of $1.0737 touched last week.

"I think the dollar is generally softer on slightly higher risk-on trading," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Monex USA.

The U.S. currency, which rallied for much of this year on a hawkish Federal Reserve and rising geo-political tensions, has come under pressure in recent weeks as investors bet the central bank may have limited room to keep on with its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes.

Last week, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will deliver more interest rate increases next year despite a possible U.S. recession, with rates expected to peak above 5%.

European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Monday it would keep raising euro zone rates to curb inflation and was not considering revising its own mid-term inflation goal of 2%.

The Australian dollar, viewed as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was 0.19% higher after President Xi Jinping and his senior officials pledged to shore up China's battered economy next year in the face of the worsening spread of COVID-19 in the capital Beijing.

"Aussie is getting a bit of a lift on the Chinese news," said Doyle.

"(The move) might be a bit of a relief rally after getting stomped at the end of last week," he said.

The dollar was 0.2% higher against the Japanese yen after falling as much as 0.7% in the session on a report Japan is considering revising a key monetary policy after a new Bank of Japan governor is appointed in April.

The government will consider revising a joint statement it signed in 2013 that commits the central bank to meeting a 2% inflation target as soon as possible, sources said.

"The upshot is this perhaps provides timely flexibility, but it doesn't bind monetary policy bias one way or another," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, adding more clarity was needed for a bigger impact on the yen.

South Africa's rand jumped more than 2% after its President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as the leader of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC).

Meanwhile, bitcoin was

1.7

% down at $

16,553

as cryptocurrencies continued to nurse sharp losses following the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.91488 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.63156 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.43% 91.714 Delayed Quote.9.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.30% 1.05258 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.29% 0.62318 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.66978 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.24% 15814.2 End-of-day quote.-62.38%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.23% 16742.7 End-of-day quote.-64.93%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.31% 1.81255 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.28% 1.14501 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.13% 166.234 Delayed Quote.6.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.21409 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.03% 1.092956 Delayed Quote.0.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.690417 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.48% 100.233 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.7316 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.47% 455.28 Real-time Quote.-15.53%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.69% 1978.03 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.00% 1.58288 Delayed Quote.1.13%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.44% 145.178 Delayed Quote.10.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.06023 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.08% 0.018073 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011402 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.67% 1.657193 Delayed Quote.6.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012099 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.85% 0.6785 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.14% 87.117 Delayed Quote.10.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.6361 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.82% 151.19 Real-time Quote.-14.33%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.17% 1.493005 Delayed Quote.8.60%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.17% 0.943209 Delayed Quote.7.42%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.25% 136.927 Delayed Quote.18.78%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19pCanadian dollar gains as investors eye China reopening
RE
03:18pUK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at centre of political row
RE
03:17pSenator wants review of U.S. security assistance to Nigeria following abortion report
RE
03:09pU.S. preps for more migrant crossings as COVID-era restrictions set to end
RE
03:09pRevlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
03:08pWall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears
RE
03:06pDollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data
RE
03:03pWhite House: Expiration of COVID-era restrictions does not mean southern border is open
RE
03:02pBoris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 11.35% to Settle at $5.8510 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
4Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
5FTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extra..

HOT NEWS