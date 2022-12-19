Dollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The dollar edged down
against the euro as upbeat German business morale data supported
the common currency, while a modest improvement in investors'
appetite for riskier currencies weighed on the safe-haven
dollar.
German business morale rose more than expected in December
as the outlook for Europe's largest economy improved despite the
energy crisis and high inflation, a survey showed on Monday.
The euro rose
0.2
% to $
1.06085
, not far from the six-month high of $1.0737 touched last
week.
"I think the dollar is generally softer on slightly higher
risk-on trading," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and
trading at Monex USA.
The U.S. currency, which rallied for much of this year on a
hawkish Federal Reserve and rising geo-political tensions, has
come under pressure in recent weeks as investors bet the central
bank may have limited room to keep on with its
inflation-fighting interest rate hikes.
Last week, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will deliver
more interest rate increases next year despite a possible U.S.
recession, with rates expected to peak above 5%.
European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on
Monday it would keep raising euro zone rates to curb inflation
and was not considering revising its own mid-term inflation goal
of 2%.
The Australian dollar, viewed as a liquid proxy for
risk appetite, was 0.19% higher after President Xi Jinping and
his senior officials pledged to shore up China's battered
economy next year in the face of the worsening spread of
COVID-19 in the capital Beijing.
"Aussie is getting a bit of a lift on the Chinese news,"
said Doyle.
"(The move) might be a bit of a relief rally after getting
stomped at the end of last week," he said.
The dollar was 0.2% higher against the Japanese yen after
falling as much as 0.7% in the session on a report Japan is
considering revising a key monetary policy after a new Bank of
Japan governor is appointed in April.
The government will consider revising a joint statement it
signed in 2013 that commits the central bank to meeting a 2%
inflation target as soon as possible, sources said.
"The upshot is this perhaps provides timely flexibility, but
it doesn't bind monetary policy bias one way or another," said
Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank,
adding more clarity was needed for a bigger impact on the yen.
South Africa's rand jumped more than 2% after its President
Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as the leader of the ruling party
African National Congress (ANC).
Meanwhile, bitcoin was
1.7
% down at $
16,553
as cryptocurrencies continued to nurse sharp losses
following the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Richard Chang)