Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar slips with U.S. Treasury yields but still up for week; bitcoin falls

01/21/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, with investors looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the U.S. outlook for rate hikes.

Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated had driven a rise in yields and the dollar earlier this week, and the U.S. dollar index remained on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-December.

U.S. Treasury yields fell Friday as concerns about potential conflict in Ukraine dented risk appetite.

Markets are pricing in as many as four rate hikes this year, starting from March and expect the Fed to start trimming its $8 trillion-plus balance sheet within months. Next week's Fed meeting could shed some light on how fast it will tighten.

"Everything is going to be somewhat calm" until the Fed releases its statement on Wednesday after the two-day meeting, said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"It makes sense the dollar is somewhat muted today given the lack of real impetus from the data front."

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was down 0.2% on the day at 95.555 but up 0.4% for the week so far.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was also dragged lower, and was last down more than 4%.

Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.3% at 113.685, while the euro was up 0.3% againt the dollar at $1.1311.

Retail sales in Britain added recent weaker economic data. The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3556.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:53AM (1553 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

95.5550 95.7650 -0.21% -0.113% +95.8400 +95.4910

Euro/Dollar

$1.1348 $1.1311 +0.33% -0.18% +$1.1360 +$1.1301

Dollar/Yen

113.6850 114.0900 -0.33% -1.23% +114.1500 +113.6000

Euro/Yen

129.00 129.04 -0.03% -1.01% +129.3000 +128.5700

Dollar/Swiss

0.9113 0.9173 -0.65% -0.10% +0.9172 +0.9108

Sterling/Dollar

$1.3556 $1.3593 -0.28% +0.23% +$1.3602 +$1.3546

Dollar/Canadian

1.2526 1.2504 +0.21% -0.90% +1.2554 +1.2498

Aussie/Dollar

$0.7202 $0.7227 -0.35% -0.93% +$0.7229 +$0.7183

Euro/Swiss

1.0339 1.0374 -0.34% -0.29% +1.0377 +1.0336

Euro/Sterling

0.8369 0.8315 +0.65% -0.37% +0.8376 +0.8316

NZ

Dollar/Dollar $0.6729 $0.6755 -0.40% -1.70% +$0.6758 +$0.6708

Dollar/Norway

8.8790 8.8390 +0.48% +0.81% +8.9120 +8.8105

Euro/Norway

10.0777 9.9912 +0.87% +0.65% +10.1141 +9.9814

Dollar/Sweden

9.1694 9.2234 -0.27% +1.68% +9.2434 +9.1534

Euro/Sweden

10.4065 10.4349 -0.27% +1.68% +10.4476 +10.3838

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers and Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.12% 0.53113 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.43% 0.63488 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.33% 81.963 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.66% 0.65718 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.14% 0.72037 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -5.26% 34103.28 Real-time Quote.-11.80%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -5.13% 38637.79 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.11% 1.88231 Delayed Quote.1.19%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.06% 1.69881 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.55% 1.19518 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.46% 154.287 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.02% 2.01442 Delayed Quote.1.49%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.76% 1.23706 Delayed Quote.0.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.35595 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.06% 0.588692 Delayed Quote.0.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.49% 0.703735 Delayed Quote.1.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.39% 90.818 Delayed Quote.0.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.73% 0.72816 Delayed Quote.1.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.79803 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.59% 0.14378 Delayed Quote.0.52%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.57% 13.854 Delayed Quote.0.34%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 12158.79 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.55% 0.83656 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.09% 129.073 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.23% 1.03489 Delayed Quote.0.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.13438 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.51% 11.716 Delayed Quote.0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.58% 0.009935 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.08% 0.011859 Delayed Quote.0.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.16% 1.530222 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.42% 0.012266 Delayed Quote.0.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.013462 Delayed Quote.0.04%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.32% 0.8017 Delayed Quote.1.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.45% 76.588 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.77% 0.614 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.67311 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -1.50% 0.011793 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.29% 0.6787 Delayed Quote.0.49%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.21% 0.099353 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.26% 0.737512 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.29% 0.881539 Delayed Quote.0.24%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.19% 113.782 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.52% 0.91229 Delayed Quote.0.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37aU.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia government officials
RE
11:37aItaly approves new package to curb energy bills, help COVID-hit firms
RE
11:37aPandemic darlings face the boot as investors eye return to normal life
RE
11:37aItaly approves new package to curb energy bills, help COVID-hit firms
RE
11:36aDaily hospitalizations of people with covid-19 in canada are sti…
RE
11:36aU.S. House bill on China competitiveness, chip investment, coming soon - Pelosi
RE
11:36aYellen says build back better plan would make it easier for pare…
RE
11:35aCanada is seeing early indications that omicron infections may h…
RE
11:33aMexico minister eyes plan to lure investment from Asia, cut trade deficits
RE
11:32aTwitter says two security team leaders leaving company
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS